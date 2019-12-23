For The Culture: Nike Air Force 1 X Colin Kaepernick Officially Drops

Nike‘s partnership with Colin Kaepernick has delivered a dope merch collection, a poignant commercial and now a dope sneaker collaboration.

Kaep took to Twitter to announce that his Air Force 1 is releasing today (December 23). The clean colorway is outfitted with an entirely black upper, save for a faded swoosh and Kaep’s face on the heel.

There’s also a K on the tongue where the iconic Air Force One logo would normally sit–adding a personalized touch to represent what the free-agent quarterback means to the culture.

“The Nike Air Force 1 x Colin Kaepernick is inspired by the voice of the athlete and his True to 7 storytelling. The luxe black leather upper is accented by a reflective Swoosh and other high-touch accents in white and black,” says Nike.

In typical Kaep form, he didn’t want the shoe’s release to be centered around him so he’s hooked up with sneaker and athletic store Jimmy Jazz to help donate the proceeds from his sneaker.

Good morning, everyone. More good news! @jimmyjazzstores has joined in & is donating the profits from the sale of my shoe for the benefit of the people. Go grab a pair from their NYC, ATL or Charlotte locations to support the movement. On sale today! #TrueTo7 pic.twitter.com/ewoYqpHeQK — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) December 23, 2019

The Air Force 1 x Colin Kaepernick releases December 23 in North America at Nike stores, select retailers and SNKRS. It comes in adult, toddler and little kids sizes. Global launches will follow.

After playing six seasons for the San Francisco 49ers, Kaepernick’s fight for equality began in 2016 when he decided to kneel during the National Anthem in protest of the unfair treatment of Black and brown people.

“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color. To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder,” he said at the time.