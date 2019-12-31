Bugatti Beefing: 50 Cent & French Montana Closing The Decade Out Squabbling About A Car

It’s a wrap for 2019, and instead of heading into the new year with a clean slate rappers 50 Cent and French Montana are going into 2020 with some “beef.”
Of course, this all began when the habitual internet troll, 50 Cent, focused his attention on the “No Stylist” rapper, and it escalated rather quickly. French shared a video of himself hopping in a “new” Bugatti he just purchased for $1.5 million. Now how can you hate on someone walking out of the ICU into a rare supercar? When you’re 50 Cent, you most definitely will find something to nitpick about.
The “Get Rich or Die Tryin'” crafter pointed out in an Instagram post featuring him in a hospital bed surrounded by plush toys that Montana’s “Nipsey Blue” Veyron is a 2008 model and he needs to step his game up. He even insinuated in a follow-up post that Brooklyn rapper, Pop Smoke had the car in a video and that entrepreneur David Linn also owned the car at one point.
Montana didn’t back down, calling the Queens rapper a “dinosaur” and pointing out he bought the car from a guy that “pulled up on him” in the car, and he liked it, so he bought it. In a follow-up post, Montana went on to call 50 Cent a rat for purchasing the rights to Tekashi69’s life story to be developed into a docuseries titled A Moment In Time.
MAURY “POSITIVE “DONT LET GO OVER YOUR HEAD 😂 ( casavnova voice ) !! WOKE UP MAD AT ME FACE ASS😂. HEY DINOSAUR …A GUY PULLED UP ON ME IN A CAR THAT COST TWO MILLION DOLLARS …..THAT I LIKED AND I PAYED FOR IT UNDER 10k MILES TRUE STORY… IM PETTY TWO DINOSAUR LOL…. BIG FACTS … I DONT KNOW NOBODY THATS DOING THAT ! INCLUDING YOU DONT MAKE ME CALL THE LONG ISLAND DEALER …. THAT SAID ALL U DO IS FRONT LIKE YOU BUY THEM CARS …. TAKE VIDEOS AND BRING THEM BACK !! THATS BESIDES THE POINT ! ASK PECAS DID YOU TAKE YOUR GIRL USED BENTLY CAR BACK AFTER U FOUND OUT I WAS IN IT YELLING HAANNNN LOL …. (don’t make me prove it)!! AND ONE LAST THING STOP DRAGGING POWER DAWGGGG ITS OVER DINOSAUR 🦕 😂😂😂😂 NO FRIENDS …..DIRECTOR PLAYING WITH YOUR BOOTY HOLE ASS DONKEY…. 😂5 TIMES BANKRUPT ASS DONKEY
TRUE STORY !! TELL THE WORLD HOW YOU PAYED FOR THE RIGHTS TO TEKASHI 69 LIFE STORY ! YOU THOUGHT I WASNT GOING FIND OUT …. NOW WHY WOULD YOU GO AND DO THAT !! 😂😂KNOWING THE PEOPLE ALREADY SAID YOU WAS THE BIGGEST RODENT IN NY !! 🐀 LIKE FATHER LIKE SON !! Everybody go under his page and put the 🐀🐀 emoji lol CANT BULLY A GROWN ASS MAN 59
French closed out his arguments by sharing two videos on his IG page. One accusing the “Wanksta” rapper of borrowing a Ferrari from a well-known collector to use in an episode of MTV Cribs and the other proving his car wasn’t in Pop Smoke’s video.
BACK TO BACKKKKK FOR THE FINISH …..Ferrari club 😂!!!! OHHHHHHHHH DAMMMMNNNNNN 😂😂😂HOW DARE YOU TALK ABOUT MY 2 million DOLLAR BUGGATTI MR 59 😂😂😂 WHEN YOU STUNTING WITH ANOTHER NI🤒🤒A’s CARS ON NATIONAL TV …….THE RAT IS OUT THE BAG 😂😂😂😂 YOU TRIED TO BULLY THE WRONG ONE TODAY
IGHT LAST ONE 😂59 where you at so I can pick you up ?? 😂 This my last post about you 🦖 had to put this up before people say I spray painted my seats lol THIS WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU TRY AND BULLY SOMEBODY WITH THE WRONG INFORMATION, U DONKEY ! if you slide to the right, or go on his page, you’ll see this video with a Bugatti he claiming is mines..🧐 with pop smoke in it ! I don’t know where he got it from ….. I’ma let u see for yourself that he a sucker and just hatin for no reason. I JUST CAME OUT OF ICU, YOU SHOULD BE HAPPY FOR ME ! U can’t assassinate my character 59
Sighs, can’t we all just get along?
Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz