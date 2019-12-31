HomeThe FrontRecent

Bugatti Beefing: 50 Cent & French Montana Closing The Decade Out Squabbling About A Car

50 is trolling into the new year.

It’s a wrap for 2019, and instead of heading into the new year with a clean slate rappers 50 Cent and French Montana are going into 2020 with some “beef.”

 

Of course, this all began when the habitual internet troll, 50 Cent, focused his attention on the “No Stylist” rapper, and it escalated rather quickly. French shared a video of himself hopping in a “new” Bugatti he just purchased for $1.5 million. Now how can you hate on someone walking out of the ICU into a rare supercar? When you’re 50 Cent, you most definitely will find something to nitpick about.

The “Get Rich or Die Tryin'” crafter pointed out in an Instagram post featuring him in a hospital bed surrounded by plush toys that Montana’s “Nipsey Blue” Veyron is a 2008 model and he needs to step his game up. He even insinuated in a follow-up post that Brooklyn rapper, Pop Smoke had the car in a video and that entrepreneur David Linn also owned the car at one point.

Montana didn’t back down, calling the Queens rapper a “dinosaur” and pointing out he bought the car from a guy that “pulled up on him” in the car, and he liked it, so he bought it. In a follow-up post, Montana went on to call 50 Cent a rat for purchasing the rights to Tekashi69’s life story to be developed into a docuseries titled A Moment In Time.

MAURY “POSITIVE “DONT LET GO OVER YOUR HEAD 😂 ( casavnova voice ) !! WOKE UP MAD AT ME FACE ASS😂. HEY DINOSAUR …A GUY PULLED UP ON ME IN A CAR THAT COST TWO MILLION DOLLARS …..THAT I LIKED AND I PAYED FOR IT UNDER 10k MILES TRUE STORY… IM PETTY TWO DINOSAUR LOL…. BIG FACTS … I DONT KNOW NOBODY THATS DOING THAT ! INCLUDING YOU DONT MAKE ME CALL THE LONG ISLAND DEALER …. THAT SAID ALL U DO IS FRONT LIKE YOU BUY THEM CARS …. TAKE VIDEOS AND BRING THEM BACK !! THATS BESIDES THE POINT ! ASK PECAS DID YOU TAKE YOUR GIRL USED BENTLY CAR BACK AFTER U FOUND OUT I WAS IN IT YELLING HAANNNN LOL …. (don’t make me prove it)!! AND ONE LAST THING STOP DRAGGING POWER DAWGGGG ITS OVER DINOSAUR 🦕 😂😂😂😂 NO FRIENDS …..DIRECTOR PLAYING WITH YOUR BOOTY HOLE ASS DONKEY…. 😂5 TIMES BANKRUPT ASS DONKEY

French closed out his arguments by sharing two videos on his IG page. One accusing the “Wanksta” rapper of borrowing a Ferrari from a well-known collector to use in an episode of MTV Cribs and the other proving his car wasn’t in Pop Smoke’s video.

Sighs, can’t we all just get along?

