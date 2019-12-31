Bugatti Beefing: 50 Cent & French Montana Closing The Decade Out Squabbling About A Car

It’s a wrap for 2019, and instead of heading into the new year with a clean slate rappers 50 Cent and French Montana are going into 2020 with some “beef.”

Of course, this all began when the habitual internet troll, 50 Cent, focused his attention on the “No Stylist” rapper, and it escalated rather quickly. French shared a video of himself hopping in a “new” Bugatti he just purchased for $1.5 million. Now how can you hate on someone walking out of the ICU into a rare supercar? When you’re 50 Cent, you most definitely will find something to nitpick about.

The “Get Rich or Die Tryin'” crafter pointed out in an Instagram post featuring him in a hospital bed surrounded by plush toys that Montana’s “Nipsey Blue” Veyron is a 2008 model and he needs to step his game up. He even insinuated in a follow-up post that Brooklyn rapper, Pop Smoke had the car in a video and that entrepreneur David Linn also owned the car at one point.

Montana didn’t back down, calling the Queens rapper a “dinosaur” and pointing out he bought the car from a guy that “pulled up on him” in the car, and he liked it, so he bought it. In a follow-up post, Montana went on to call 50 Cent a rat for purchasing the rights to Tekashi69’s life story to be developed into a docuseries titled A Moment In Time.

French closed out his arguments by sharing two videos on his IG page. One accusing the “Wanksta” rapper of borrowing a Ferrari from a well-known collector to use in an episode of MTV Cribs and the other proving his car wasn’t in Pop Smoke’s video.

Sighs, can’t we all just get along?

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz