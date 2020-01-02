YG Apologizes For ‘Ignorant Views’ About LGBTQ Community

With the new year underway, YG is starting things off by apologizing for some ignorant comments he’d made in the past.

Wednesday, he took to Twitter to tell the LGBTQ community that he was sorry, saying “It’s been brought to my attention that my old views on life was ignorant,” he wrote. “I apologize to the LGBTQ kommunity for ever komin across like I was anything but respectful and accepting. Live. Love. Ya Life. Gang!”

— STAY DANGEROUS (@YG) January 1, 2020

YG wasn’t specific about which comments he was regretful for or if it was some older lyrics, but some are alluding that he’s being more accepting lately because of his relationship with Kehlani who identifies as queer.

Kehlani addressed her sexuality on Twitter last April, tweeting, “cuz i keep geddin asked.. i’m queer. not bi, not straight. i’m attracted to women, men, REALLY attracted to queer men, non binary people, intersex people, trans people. lil poly pansexual papi hello good morning. does that answer your questions?”

And when asked why she chooses to use the word “queer” rather than “gay,” Kehlani explained, “i felt gay always insisted there was still a line drawn as to which ‘label’ of human i was attracted when i really jus be walking around thinking ERRYBODY FINE.”

Twitter is known for digging through people’s old tweets to get them canceled, but surprisingly enough, no one has figured out YG’s exact ignorant comments and are excepting his apology. Either way, it’s cool to see YG get ahead of his old behaviors and apologizing, now that his ways of thinking have evolved.