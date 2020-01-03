DaBaby Arrested On Robbery Charges & Spraying Promoter With Apple Juice

For the second time in a matter of weeks, DaBaby has been arrested.

The rapper was taken into custody Thursday evening at the Novotel Miami Brickell hotel for questioning after police responded to reports of a strong-armed robbery. Police allege that DaBaby’s crew robbed a promoter after he was shorted on his performance fee. The Charlotte rapper was supposed to receive $30,000 for performing at Cafe Iguana Pines in Pembroke Pines, Florida. But the promoter gave DaBaby only $20,000, which is $10,000 less than the alleged agreed-upon amount so a verbal altercation ensued.

The promoter says that things got more heated and the rapper’s entourage attacked him, took his iPhone, a credit card and cash, and then doused him in apple juice. DaBaby was arrested soon after for his alleged involvement and though he denies all allegations he was booked on robbery charges with a $1,500 bond.

Just last week, on Christmas Eve, Charlotte police arrested DaBaby after smelling a strong odor of weed coming from his vehicle after he exited it to go perform. After he stepped off stage, CMPD say they tried to speak to him but walked away.

Here’s rapper DaBaby moments after being released from jail where he was arrested on suspicion of marijuana possession & resisting arrest.This also came shortly after he gave out hundreds of toys in Charlotte. If it were legal this wouldn’t be happening pic.twitter.com/qpe6OCXZuU — Monsieur Vonni 👑 (@JaVonniBrustow) December 24, 2019

DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, was then put in handcuffs and taken to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, where he was issued two citations for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and resist, obstruct and delay of arrest. Kirk said he never resisted arrest and vowed to release footage of what really happened on Instagram.

“So what we got is high-quality audio and video of me doing everything but resisting arrest before they just brought me down here, and we will be airing it out,” he said. “Y’all will see how dirty the (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department) did me during the holidays, in front of my daughter, while I was putting a show on for my city.”