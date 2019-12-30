Barack Obama’s Favorite Songs Of 2019 Include DaBaby, Young Thug, Summer Walker & More

While the leader of the free world is currently embroiled in an impeachment, we can always look back at how cool, calm and collected President Obama was.

Earning even more cool points, earlier today Obama dropped a list of his favorite songs from 2019.

“From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year,” he wrote on Twitter. “If you’re looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there’s a track or two in here that does the trick.”

From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year. If you’re looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there’s a track or two in here that does the trick. pic.twitter.com/mQ2VssyDwt — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 30, 2019

The list is pretty diverse with tracks ranging from Burning By “Maggie Rogers” and “Oblivions” by The National to Beyoncé‘s “Mood 4 Eva” and Summer Walker‘s “Playing Games.”

Lizzo‘s chart-topper Juice was also included, and she was one of the first artists to thank Obama for including her.

I love you so much Mr. Obama.. thanks for assisting me with my morning cry 🥺🥰🤪 https://t.co/K9BV0YuGX8 — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) December 30, 2019

Keeping up with even more pop culture, 44 also dropped his favorite movies of the year, including the first film from he and Michelle’s Higher Ground production company, entitled American Factory. Elsewhere on the list was Netflix’s Marriage Story, The Irishman, and Parasite. He even included a few shows that he “considered as powerful as movies,” so if you needed a sign to finally watch HBO’s Watchmen, this is it.