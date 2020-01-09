Kevin Durant Gets Into Another War of Words On Twitter After Troll Questions Brooklyn Nets Relevance

Every now and then we get a string of tweets from Kevin Durant engaging with fans who are talking trash to him. It’s no secret that KD scours the internet defending himself amongst trolls and trash talkers alike. And now, we have our first KD Twitter rant of the new decade.

Amidst the Brooklyn Nets seven-game losing streak, bringing their season record to a lowly 16-20, Durant responded to a Brandon Tierney tweet that nobody was talking about the Nets losing streak speaks volumes of how seemingly inferior the Nets are to the New York Knicks. Of course, KD took time to respond personally.

What does it say? — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 9, 2020

After responding to that tweet, it was time for Durant to be Twitter fingers as took a moment to respond to other trolls as well.

Being relevant in the eyes of fans doesn’t make the ball go in the basket. So it really doesn’t matter but go ahead and claim something — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 9, 2020

No. I’m giving clout tonight. — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 9, 2020

Media gonna find me anywhere lol. — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 9, 2020

Durant is still going through rehab so perhaps this rant came during his rest period from one of those stints.

Nonetheless, the Brooklyn Nets are sorely missing their two stars they added this summer. Durant hasn’t played this year and is unlikely to play this year, while Kyrie Irving hasn’t played since November 14 and there are rumors that he could miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury.