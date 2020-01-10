Drake & Future Trade Rapping For Day Jobs In “Life Is Good” Video

What a time to be alive.

Drake and Future dropped the joint album What A Time To Be Alive in 2015 that helped both artists’ star launch to meteoric proportions. Now five years later, and countless collaborations together the two are joining forces again with “Life Is Good.”

News of the song leaked weeks ago when Future and Drake were spotted filming a video in an Atlanta-area McDonald’s and matching chains that featured Future’s FBG eagle head and Drake’s infamous OVO owl head let us know that something more was in store– and we were right.

The track starts off with Drake rapping about his extravagant life –as he usually does alongside Future Hendrix– with rhymes about the uber-expensive watch gifted to him, rapping “Haven’t done my taxes, I’m too turnt up, Virgil got that Patek on my wrist goin’ nuts.” Never one to lie in his raps, Drake then showed off the Virgil Abloh-gifted Patek Phillippe on his Instagram.

He even nods to the Pusha T beef, acknowledging that it may be the only chink in his armor with the line “N*ggas caught me slippin’ once, okay, so what?”

Drizzy recently touched on his situation with Push in his interview with the Rap Radar podcast, saying he has “no desire to mend anything with that person.” He further explained, “the situation just went where it went and there is no turning back, it’s not like those other situations that you mention.”

As Drake and Future are featured as sanitation men, IT guys, bakers, mechanics, and fast-food workers in the video, Future manages to get off bars too, about the cheapest ring on his finger still costing $100,000.

Watch the video up top and let’s all hope that this is the beginning of the What A Time To Be Alive 2 era.