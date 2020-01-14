Jeopardy! Mistakenly Tells Woman She Was Wrong & Her Reaction Was Priceless

Even a show as prestigious as Jeopardy! can sometimes get things wrong.

One a recent episode of the show a question was asked from the “Where’s that Church?” category, the clue was “Built in the 300s A.D., the Church of the Nativity.” Katie Needle correctly and confidently answered with, “What is Palestine?”

What ensued was one of the few blunders we have seen in the shows illustrious history.

Alex Trebek simply responded with “No.” Katie’s face was absolutely priceless, like truly meme-worthy.

After this tweet, many users came to the defense of Ms. Needle who was incorrectly robbed of $200.

Shortly after the show went to a commercial break, when they came back, Ms. Needle suddenly had $200 extra added on her total. It appears when the show went to break there was a brief appeal and it was found that Ms. Needle was indeed correct with her initial answer.

While many were watching of course people caught on to this and took to Twitter to defend her.

Ms. Needle herself even took time to get on Twitter and address this.

Jeopardy has been running its Greatest of All Time competition comprised of the highest earning contestant, the longest winning streak in Jeopardy! history and the highest earning in non tournament pay.

The Greatest of All Time show resumes next week.