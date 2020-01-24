Diddy Is Living Up To His New Name, Inspires Donations For Children Battling Cancer

It’s all about spreading love and positivity in 2020.
Diddy, who formally changed his name to Sean Love Combs, is living up to his new moniker. The Bad Boy CEO used the power of his celebrity and his social media presence to help kids battling childhood cancer. A viral campaign started by Milk Tyson, which shined a light on these kids called on Diddy to dance with them.
The clip features children from the Miami-based nonprofit Fighting All Monsters (FAM) as well as Snoop Dogg reaching out to Puff while dancing to his song “Bad Boy For Life.” The hit record serves as FAM’s anthem thanks to the track’s chorus, which states, “we ain’t going nowhere,” signifying the kids refuse to be defeated by cancer. Diddy eventually caught wind of the campaign and shared it to his nearly 16 million followers on Instagram, stating, “WOW! I’M SO INSPIRED BY THIS.”
These kids are so strong and I’m humbled they’ve found strength in one of my songs. They are fearless and motivating me like nothing before. And of course I’ll dance with all of you! Every time I’m feeling my energy shift I get up and dance. Keeps my vibrations high! I’ll dance with y’all everyday! Never stop believing… and remember WE AIN’T GOING NOWHERE!!!!
Since Brother Love shared the video, FAM is saying tons of people want to get involved and help the kids by donating iPads and even supplying two Super Bowl tickets.
Per TMZ:
Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty