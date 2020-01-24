Diddy Is Living Up To His New Name, Inspires Donations For Children Battling Cancer

It’s all about spreading love and positivity in 2020.

Diddy, who formally changed his name to Sean Love Combs, is living up to his new moniker. The Bad Boy CEO used the power of his celebrity and his social media presence to help kids battling childhood cancer. A viral campaign started by Milk Tyson, which shined a light on these kids called on Diddy to dance with them.

The clip features children from the Miami-based nonprofit Fighting All Monsters (FAM) as well as Snoop Dogg reaching out to Puff while dancing to his song “Bad Boy For Life.” The hit record serves as FAM’s anthem thanks to the track’s chorus, which states, “we ain’t going nowhere,” signifying the kids refuse to be defeated by cancer. Diddy eventually caught wind of the campaign and shared it to his nearly 16 million followers on Instagram, stating, “WOW! I’M SO INSPIRED BY THIS.”

Since Brother Love shared the video, FAM is saying tons of people want to get involved and help the kids by donating iPads and even supplying two Super Bowl tickets.

Since Diddy’s re-post, we’re told someone donated 100 iPads — worth $21,000 — to the children in the video … and an exec at Apple asked the nonprofit about ways to aid the kids.

What’s more, we’re told FAM — which supports pediatric cancer patients — has seen an influx in folks asking to volunteer, with more than 300 people blowing up their inbox within an hour of Diddy’s post.

As you know, next week’s Super Bowl is being played in Miami, and we’re told Diddy’s post inspired someone to donate 2 tickets to the big game!!! Yes, 2 lucky kids will get to go!!!Diddy is reportedly not done, the celebrity gossip site is reporting that his team reached out to FAM and he has something BIG planned for the kids. We love to see it.

