Roger Goodell “Confident” The NFL Can Help Antonio Brown Get Back “On The Right Track” [Video]

As Antonio Brown digs himself in to a deeper hole, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell discussed the possibility of the free agent playing in the NFL again. Brown is currently under investigation for sexual assault and has been involved in a slew of other incidents as of late, but at the Super Bowl press conference today Goodell said playing for the NFL would do Brown some good.

“I think the first thing for all of us is to think about the wellbeing of Antonio. To understand what Antonio’s going through,” Goodell said. “We don’t talk about the wellness of our players publicly, but I would tell you that you can be sure that the NFL and the NFL [Players Association] have a tremendous amount of resources that are available to all players. They are going to be made available to Antonio.”

“We want to help get him on the right track and get him in a position where he is in the zone, where he thinks he can be successful in life,” Goodell went on to say. “We are confident that can happen. We want to work to do that and [from] our standpoint, that’s the first step… and the first step is making sure we’re doing everything to help Antonio.”

Commish Roger Goodell addresses state of diversity amongst NFL coaches.

“what we want to do is figure out to create a deeper pool of minority coaches.” pic.twitter.com/2OF7uS9BO9 — NICK HAMILTON (@NickHamiltonLA) January 30, 2019

Goodell also discussed the lack of minority coaches and revealed there will be tributes to Kobe Bryant and Chris Doleman during Sunday’s game. Tune in to the clips up top and let us know what you think.