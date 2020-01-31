50 Cent Gets His Own Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star — Watch The Ceremony Here

Dr. Dre and Eminem were by 50 Cent‘s side this week as the rapper, actor, and entrepreneur got his very own Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

“I don’t think my career would’ve been what it was without [Dr. Dre and Eminem’s] support,” 50 said, according to Billboard. “Dre is a mentor for the whole squad. He was a mentor for the whole squad because he could guide us in different ways without even him knowing it.”

The Power actor wished he invited Jimmy Iovine, who he says is partially responsible for his career in film and television.

“I was wrong for not inviting him and not having him here today because he’s a big part of the success I had… when he pointed at the TV, that’s when I started thinking, ‘I should do film and television,'” 50 said according to the site, adding “This one is important because everyone’s in the same space and feels the same way about it. I just want to say thank you for supporting me.”

Watch the ceremony below. Eminem hilariously states that it’s much more fun to be 50’s friend than 50’s enemy — which is obviously true.