Snoop Dogg Claims He Did Not Threaten Gayle King, Doubles Down On Her “Being Very Disrespectful”

The ongoing fallout from Gayle King’s interview with WNBA legend and good friend of Kobe Bryant, Lisa Leslie, continues.

Snoop Dogg is finally clarifying his initial statements that followed a clip from a CBS This Morning clip that featured Gayle King asking Lisa Leslie about her Bryant’s 2003 rape case. The fallout was immediate as many celebs, most; notably, 50 Cent, Ari Lennox and Snoop Dogg took to social media to call out King and her best friend Oprah for “only going after black men.”

On Saturday (Feb.8), the “Gin & Juice” rapper claimed he was not threatening King following a statement from CBS News President Susan Zirinsky, where she stated the network fully “fully supports” King while calling Snoop’s comments “reprehensible” threats.

The chief of CBS news calls threats to journalist Gayle King “reprehensible” as backlash grows against rapper Snoop Dogg and others critical of King for an interview where she asked about a sexual assault charge against the late Kobe Bryant. https://t.co/LzbhQoaVDj — The Associated Press (@AP) February 9, 2020

In the follow-up Instagram video Snoop posted on Saturday, the rapper said:

“When I said what I said, I spoke for the people who felt like Gayle was very disrespectful towards Kobe Bryant and his family. “Now with that being said, what do I look like, wanting some harm to come to a 70-year-old woman? I was raised way better than that,” the 48-year-old entertainer continued. “I don’t want no harm to come to her, and I didn’t threaten her. All I did was say, ‘Check it out. You out of pocket for what you doing, and we watching you. Have a little bit more respect for Vanessa, her babies and Kobe Bryant’s legacy.'”

This is the latest response to the 65-year-old CBS anchor, which came on the heels of Gayle calling out her network for using the salacious clip “out of context.” King’s best friend, Oprah, also chimed in while shedding tears revealing Gayle has received death threats following the interview. The situation got magnified even more when national security adviser, Susan Rice, clapped back at Snoop Dogg, calling his remarks “despicable” and warning him to “back the **** off.”

This is despicable. Gayle King is one of the most principled, fair and tough journalists alive. Snoop, back the **** off. You come for @GayleKing, you come against an army. You will lose, and it won’t be pretty. https://t.co/nUxcYCLS62 — Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) February 8, 2020

It’s one thing to be upset about the rape accusation questions, but its a whole other thing when you start calling a Black female out her name. We sincerely hope that everyone can just move on and learn from this situation and also understand when it comes time to tell the complete story about Kobe Bryant, the rape case (which he settled out of court) will always be a part of his history.

Photo: ohn Parra / Getty