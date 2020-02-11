Dwyane Wade Opens Up About The Moment His 12-Year-Old Daughter Came Out As Transgender

In his retirement, Dwyane Wade has become a champion for his child, formally known as Zion.

Stepping more into dad mode now that the 13-time All-Star called in quits on the court, he’s got to see Zaire Wade ball out alongside Bronny James at Sierra Canyon High School, and recently revealed how he’s more present in his other child’s life.

On a recent episode of Ellen, Wade opened up about the moment his child came out as transgender and the effect it had on him as a parent.

“Zaya, our 12-year-old, came home — I don’t know if everyone knows, originally named Zion; Zion, born as a boy — came home and said, ‘Hey, so I want to talk to you guys. I think going forward, and I’m ready to live my truth. And I want to be referenced as she and her. I’d love for you guys to call me Zaya,’” Wade recalled.

Wade went on to explain that the changed name was the simple part, and it was time for Wade and his wife Gabrielle to read up on how to properly support their daughter.

“That was our job, to go out and get information, to reach out to every relationship that we have. My wife reached out to everybody on the cast of ‘Pose,'” Wade said. “We just tried to figure out as much information as we can to make sure we give our child the best opportunity to be her best self.”

The 38-year-old is proud to be the parent of a child in the LGBTQ+ community and didn’t hesitate to say that he and his wife are also proud allies.

Check out the rest of the touching interview with Ellen DeGeneres above.