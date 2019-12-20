Dwyane Wade Opens Up About His Child’s Sexuality: ‘Nothing Changes With My Love’

Dwyane Wade has been living his best life lately.

Since his NBA farewell tour last season, he’s had time to spend with family– and more importantly, support his two sons in different ways. Zaire, Wade’s eldest son is balling out alongside LeBron James Jr. at Sierra Canyon, and his 12-year-old child Zion is finally coming into thereself.

Wade opened up about the critique he’s been getting for allowing Zion to express himself freely on the latest episode of All the Smoke with NBA vets Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson.

“You want to talk about strength and courage…my 12-year-old has way more than I have,” Wade said at the 30:50 mark. “You can learn something from your kids. In our household, that’s all we talk about. We talk about making sure our kids are seen by each of us. Me and my wife, we talk about making sure our kids understand the power in their voice. We want them to be whatever they feel they can be in this world. That’s our goal.”

He continued, explaining that his love for his child has never wavered despite all the uproar on social media.

“I’ve watched my son from day one become into who she now eventually has come into. For me it’s all about, nothing changes with my love,” he added.

The NBA champion did make it clear that it wasn’t always that way, and when watching Zion as a toddler he had to correct some of his old ways of thinking.