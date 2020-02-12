Lebron James’ I PROMISE Students To Receive Free Tuition At Kent State University

LeBron James is just as much a man of the people as he is a superstar athlete. In recent news concerning the Los Angeles Laker, it’s been announced his I PROMISE students will get four tuition-free years at Kent State University.

Kent State University announced on Wednesday that all eligible students in the LeBron James Family Foundation (LJFF) would be guaranteed free tuition for four years, and one year of free room and meal plan through the university,” ABC6 writes, adding “The university said this opportunity came from an existing partnership between Kent State and the LJFF. I PROMISE students have been attending a summer enrichment college preparation programs at Kent State.”

Both Kent State and the LeBron James Family Foundation have expressed their excitement over the partnership.“We are so pleased to take our partnership with the LeBron James Family Foundation to this next level and welcome these students fully into the Kent State family. Kent State looks forward to the time when our campus is teeming with I PROMISE students,” the university’s president Todd Diacon said, according to the site.

LJFF executive director Michele Campbell said of the scholarship: “The I PROMISE program is built on the ‘earned, not given’ philosophy. We are so excited that our students that have worked incredibly hard have earned even more life-changing opportunities to grow and excel. We are so thankful to the entire Kent State family for believing in our students and providing exactly the type of programming and support they need to be successful not only in school, but in life.”

Watch the clip below to see the surprise on LeBron’s students’ faces.