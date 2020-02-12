New Movie Will Explore Possibility Of Tupac Being Alive, Filmmaker Says It’s “Not Fiction”

You’ve heard the conspiracy theories surrounding Tupac faking his death — now, we can (look forward to?) an entire documentary that explores the likelihood of that being true.

From KTNV:

In his new film – “2Pac: The Great Escape from UMC” – Boss explores the possibility of rap icon Tupac Shakur still being alive. Most people would agree with official reports that after being shot, Tupac was taken to UMC where he died six days later. But Boss has an alternate ending. “This movie is about Tupac actually escaping from University Medical Center here in Vegas and relocating to New Mexico,” said Boss. “Getting protection from the Navajo tribe.”

According to Boss, the film isn’t fiction, but is instead based on information he’s received from “certain people” he knows. The site goes on to say:

While many may dismiss the premise as fiction, Boss said the information for the script came from people in Tupac’s family and circle. “You can write a fiction. You can write a fiction story but this is not a fiction. This is facts through certain people I know,” said Boss. Boss knows G-Money and Snoop Dog, who collaborated with Tupac. And Boss’ father knew Tupac’s mom – from their involvement in the Black Panther Party. “Let’s just say Mr. Shakur – the family is aware of the movie and they’re okay with the title so that should tell you more or less what’s going on,” said Boss.

2Pac: The Great Escape From UMC is expected to come out some time in 2021. Will you be tuning in?