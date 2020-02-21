Diddy Announces His Sons As ‘Making The Band’ Judges & Casting Call Dates

Last year, a simple tweet led to Diddy wanting to bring back Making the Band and it looks to finally be coming true.

The show will be returning to MTV and the mogul’s three sons, Christian Combs, Quincy Brown and Justin Combs, will be hosts. LaurieAnn Gibson, the tough-love choreographer from the original series will also be back behind the judges table. Diddy and his family made the announcement via a video posted to Youtube.

“You know we had to be involved in the return of Making the Band,” Christian Combs said in the video. “It’s only right. So stay tuned, it’s a movement.”

“We’re not settling for just anybody,” Brown said. “If you feel like you’ve got what it takes to compete in today’s industry, y’all know how our pops does it.”

To kick things off, MTV will be holding auditions for the show around the country, so if you’re down for Diddy making you into a star, the dates to various cities are below.

February 28 and 29 — Atlanta

March 7 and 8 — Houston

March 13 and 14 — Charlotte

March 21 and 22 — New York City

The hit show originally premiered on ABC from 2000 to 2001 but promptly moved to MTV the next year where it’d be a premiere show until 2009 with four seasons. Not only was the show successful in terms of ratings, but it also produced some great groups like Day 26, Danity Kane and solo singer Donnie Klang.

Diddy first announced that the show would be returning back on July 15, 2019, with a video he posted to his Instagram.

“With ‘Making the Band,’ myself and MTV, we created something special. We empowered young talent from all over the world,” he said. “No matter what hood they was from or what background they was from, everybody got a chance…I loved it. It was, like, one of the happiest times in my life.”