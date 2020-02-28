Pop Smoke’s Family Releases Statement On Rapper’s Death: “Every Prayer… And Act of Kindness Is Deeply Appreciated”

After last week’s tragic news of Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke’s death, his family has decided to address the tragedy publicly.

“The family of Bashar ‘Pop Smoke’ Jackson would like to express our sincere gratitude to everyone for your support,” the statement starts.

“Every prayer, call, and act of kindness is deeply appreciated as we mourn the loss of our son, brother, and friend. Brooklyn knew him as Bashar,” it continues. “He was educated and nurtured in Brooklyn and his rise to fame all developed from the place he proudly represented. Within the last year, his extraordinary giftedness was revealed to the world, introducing Pop Smoke.“

On February 19, while renting out a home in Hollywood Hills, the rapper was shot during what was originally thought to be a home invasion. The alleged masked assailants opened fire fatally wounding Pop Smoke and were seen fleeing on foot from the scene of the crime. Jackson was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood by ambulance, where he was pronounced dead. According to the celebrity gossip site, the suspects are still on the loose and have not been identified by law enforcement. One man was arrested on the scene but was later determined to not be involved in the shooting and was released.

“Unfortunately, there are no public details available regarding the murder of our loved one. We ask for respect and responsible reporting during this critical time. Inaccurate reports only add unnecessary pain to a grieving family,” the statement concludes.

Pop Smoke’s star began to rise in the summer of 2019 thanks to his two hits “Welcome to the Party” and “Dior.” The tracks were some of the first to take the culture by storm because of Brooklyn’s bubbling drill music scene. He’d released his debut album Meet The Woo Vol. 2 just a week before his death with the lead single “Christopher Walkin'” just starting to make some noise.