Nike Unveils Caitlin Clark’s Logo & Names Her A Signature Athlete

Caitlin Clark’s sophomore season isn’t going as planned thanks to a nagging groin injury that even sidelined her during the WNBA All-Star weekend. However, Nike is still going full steam ahead with making her one of the future faces of women’s basketball.

That starts with the 23-year-old being named an official signature athlete to reflect the impact she’s had on the sport in such a short period of time.

From her time at Iowa to just over a season and a half in the W, Clark’s been inspiring kids to step on the court and as a signature athlete she’ll “continue to work side by side with experts across the brand to help shape the future of basketball — fueling hoops culture, growing the women’s game, and empowering the next generation to reach their dreams.”

The Indiana Fever star is familiar with Nike’s history of growing athletes’ careers and is hyped for the partnership to strengthen.

“Nike’s signature roster features all-time greats, and I am incredibly proud to join some of the best athletes in the world,” says Clark. “I’m excited to share a first look at what we’ve started to create together.”

With her new title as signature athlete comes her own logo. It’s made of two interlocking C’s, which are meant to represent the “magnetic connection with fans around the globe who are drawn to her unwavering confidence, steadfast commitment, and remarkable shooting ability.”

Inside the larger C’s is a smaller one, which shows how her game was “built from the inside out” thanks to the hard work she put in en route to living her professional basketball dreams.

“To me, this is more than just a logo, it’s a dream come true,” says Clark. “People always talk about leaving your mark on the game — and this is another way I can do that.”

Her debut piece of merch is a yellow and navy logo tee dropping Sept. 1, and a more extensive collection of tees, hoodies, shorts, and pants for children and adults will go on sale Oct. 1.

We can also expect her first signature sneaker to drop in 2026.