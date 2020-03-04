Suge Knight Must Pay A Former Death Row Records Employee $107 Million

Death Row Records founder Suge Knight may be behind bars but the legal system is still chasing him for decisions he’s made in the past.

Knight’s been ordered to pay $107 million to Lydia Harris since 2005 because she was an early investor in Death Row Records back in 1989 but was later cheated out of the 50 percent stake that she says she’s entitled to.

“This is a very old case with big names and big numbers,” said Los Angeles Superior Court Judge David Sotelo.

In the lawsuit, she reveals that she was the company’s first vice president but as soon as the label started to make some real money she was shinned. She technically won the case back in 2005 but she asked Sotelo to void the judgment in September of 2019 because she believes her attorneys worked with Suge’s bankruptcy trustee among others to “wrongfully obtain the judgment.”

But in December’s decision, Sotelo declared that Harris’ former attorneys –Wasserman, Comden & Casselman– was entitled to 40% of the judgment because of a retainer agreement.

In other recent Suge Knight News, entertainer Ray J recently bought the mogul’s life rights. “Sources close to the former Death Row Records boss tell TMZ … he’s signed over his life rights to Ray, with the expectation he’ll make the right decisions with Suge’s story and make some money for him and his family while he’s behind bars. We’re told Knight’s been friends with Ray J for decades and trusts his business acumen and ability to choose the right projects for film, TV, book publications and more,” TMZ said a few months ago.

Suge Knight is currently serving out his 28-year sentence for manslaughter after killing music label owner Terry Carter and injuring another when he ran them over on the set of Straight Outta Compton in January of 2015.