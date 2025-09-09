Yeat Disses Kendrick Lamar On New Drake Song “Dog House”
Drake’s been teasing new music while simultaneously hyping up his forthcoming Iceman project via livestreams, then later dropping them on streaming platforms.
While riding around in the latest stream, giving some new tracks the car test, and later partying, he previewed a new anthemic track featuring Yeat and singer Julia Wolf called “Dog House.”
The track features a heavy-hitting bassline, and most of the bars are easily digestible, high-class braggadocio womanizing he’s known for. But despite waving the white flag with last summer’s “The Heart Part 6,” he also made it clear he’s still got a score to settle with Kendrick Lamar, but holding up his middle finger with an indirect shot.
So indirect, he lets Yeat handle the dissing at the top of his outro verse.
“Money Trees. F-ck a money tree, I’m a cash cow / If I ain’t give a f-ck then, I don’t give a f-ck now,” Yeat raps referring to K.Dot’s 2012 track from Good Kid, M.A.A.D City.
The ending line of that bar can also prove his loyalty to Drake because it’s the name of their first collaboration, “IDGAF,” from 2023’s For All The Dogs. Yeat’s verse continues with raps about his Bentley truck and his affinity for cougars,
Drizzy keeps the party going and does some name-dropping, too, but he steers clear of beef.
“Jump like Ja Morant, she ’bout to jump, ’bout to jump/ Lil’ girls trip, lil’ photo dump, yeah,” he raps. “Just like Nicki said, money make her cum, what?”
He also has a 90s moment when he names Kriss Kross and later evokes Brooklyn by pleading with a woman as he raps, “Just like Biggie said, I just need one chance, baby.”
Other songs Drake previewed from episode three of the Iceman livestream included the introspective “That’s Just How I Feel” and “Somebody Loves Me Pt. 2”, the Some Sexy Songs 4 U standout with a new verse from Cash Cobain.
In other Drake news, see what went down in his interview with Bobbi Althoff below.
