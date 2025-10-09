Subscribe
LeBron James Reportedly Sued By Fan Over "The Second Decision"

LeBron James Reportedly Sued By Fan Over Pump Faking "The Second Decision"

October 9, 2025

Los Angeles Lakers Media Day
Source: Ronald Martinez / Getty

Earlier this week, LeBron James faked like he was pulling another league-changing “The Decision” move, only to be promoting Hennessy, and fans were pissed.

Most took the usual route of hurling insults about him on social media, but one fan was so offended that he’s reportedly suing the King.

The first “Decision” move was James joining up with Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade as members of the Miami Heat. But at 40 years old, the logical follow-up announcement was that the 2025-26 season would be his last, leaving fans clamoring to buy Lakers tickets.

One of those fans, according to TMZ, was Andrew Garcia, who saw the teaser and immediately purchased two tickets to the Lakers’ March 31, 2026, game against James’ former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He spent $865.66 on a pair of tickets and says the value dropped immediately after James revealed it was all a ploy to advertise a new special edition Hennessy V.S.O.P.

Now he’s reportedly claiming James owes him what he paid for the tickets. In the lawsuit, he even accuses James of “fraud, deception, misrepresentation, and any and all basis of legal recovery.”

“I wouldn’t have purchased it if he weren’t going to retire. Plain and simple,” 29-year-old Garcia told TMZ.

The hoax of an announcement played out just like the original in 2010, with the interviewer making a joke about his powder-throwing ritual and asking him where he was taking his talents.

“In this fall, I’m going to be taking my talents to Hennessy VSOP,” James says.

Like the original —and still clad in a purple plaid shirt— he says the decision will help him win, but not on the court and instead on his cocktail-making skills and hosting chops.

In a follow-up press release, James sidestepped the criticism and expressed gratitude for continuing his partnership with the French cognac brand to introduce the Hennessy V.S.O.P Limited Edition by LeBron James.

“It’s an honor to continue this partnership with Hennessy. Our first collection was about a shared pursuit of excellence and boundary pushing, and this new limited edition is another chapter in that story. The design features my crowning gesture, which is special for me and stands for celebration and connection. That’s what this bottle is made for.”

See how angry fans were about the dupe below.

LeBron Trolled America Again — This Time With a Glass of Hennessy
HENNESSY X LEBRON JAMES V.S.O.P LIMITED EDITION
15 photos

