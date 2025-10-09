Study Shows Men Go On Nearly 50% More Dates Than Women (And Spend More)

Source: Marti Rossello Garrido / Getty

Dating apps have led to fairytale marriages and nightmarish story times on TikTok, but it turns out that no matter what, men are still out here winning.

According to a new study by DatingNews.com and the Kinsey Institute, conducted between April 29 and May 8, 2025, titled State of Us: National Study on Modern Love & Dating in 2025, men went on 48% more dates than women.

However, that number is somewhat misleading because overall dating numbers are significantly down. On average, men only went on 2.08 dates last year, compared to women’s 1.40.

Or that big disparity may be part of another major dating issue, which is miscommunication over what defines a date, with buzzwords like ‘walking date’ or ‘coffee date’.

“Several variables can contribute to this finding. Men and women may label dates differently. What one person sees as a casual hangout, another might consider a date,” eHarmony relationship expert, licensed social worker, and mental health educator Minaa B told Newsweek. “A man might count grabbing coffee or going for a walk, while a woman might see that as getting to know someone before it becomes a date. It’s also possible that some men are going on multiple dates with the same person, which would increase their count, while women may be more selective or cautious about who they meet in person.”

One of the biggest factors in dating is the cost, as evident by the exhausting social media conversation about $200 dates. A study shows that singles would rather save that money than shell it out, even in preparation for a potentially disappointing date.

The study discovered that while 55% of singles spent nothing on dating or romance, of those who did, men consistently outspent women. The average annual spending on dates is $400, with women spending slightly more in categories such as clothing, grooming, beauty treatments, and gym memberships.

Other costs linked to dating include dating app subscriptions, relationships, AI dating services, and even weight loss GLP-1 medications. When it comes to how much is being spent on the actual dates, 70% say they don’t track costs, while 19.3% claim they have a general idea of how much they’re forking over.

In the end, though, the number of people who say the spending was worth it is pretty positive, with 48% being satisfied, while 21% said they were unsure.

The study was based on a sample of 2,000 single American adults, between the ages of 18 and 91, who participated in a study earlier this year.

