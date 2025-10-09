Subscribe
Pop Culture

Angel Reese To Walk In Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Angel Reese Drops New Lingerie Pics To Announce She’ll Walk In Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Published on October 9, 2025

"A House Of Dynamite" Red Carpet - 63rd New York Film Festival
Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Fresh off deciding she wants to get an acting coach, Angel Reese is invading another arena: modeling.

The 23-year-old has just announced that she’ll be walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on October 15, making her the first-ever professional athlete to walk the iconic runway.

She made the announcement on social media, giving a sneak peek of her outfit while rocking the iconic Victoria’s Secret robe and a black bra and panty set with angel wings strapped to her back.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, she revealed how hyped up she was when she got the news that she’d get to strut down the runway with some of the modeling world’s elite.

“I literally could not stop smiling!” Reese tells PEOPLE. “It’s such a surreal and full-circle moment — just last year I was in the audience manifesting being on that runway, completely inspired and in awe of all the powerful women walking down the runway, and now I get to return as an Angel. This will be an unforgettable night that I’ll forever be grateful for.”

Since making her name for herself in college and catapulting to the top of WNBA stardom as a member of the Chicago Sky —with a bubbling rivalry with Caitlin Clark to boot— she capitalized on it with magazine covers and countless sponsorships.

With her new modeling move, she’s here to tell all women that they can kill it at more than one thing.

“I hope I can inspire women and girls everywhere and remind them that we can dominate in our field but also chase our goals outside of it — and for me, that’s getting to walk down fashion and entertainment’s most iconic runway,” she says.

The event will also star models Adriana Lima, Alex Consani, Anok Yai, Joan Smalls, Lily Aldridge, and Yumi Nu. Reese calls Lima iconic, but perhaps no model she gravitates to more than Tyra Banks.

“She was the first to do so many incredible things in the fashion space, and to be able to see her success continue to grow is incredible,” she says of Banks.

Performances are also slated from Missy Elliott, Madison Beer, and Karol G.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is scheduled to take place on October 15 in New York and will be streamed live on Prime Video.

In preparation for Reese walking the runway, take a look at her sexiest moments here.

