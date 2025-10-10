Subscribe
Scott Van Pelt Apologizes for Response to Kyren Lacy Tribute

Scott Van Pelt Apologizes for “Incomplete” Response to Ryan Clark’s Kyren Lacy Tribute

The SportsCenter host admitted his response amplified an incomplete narrative about the LSU wide receiver’s death and the crash he was accused in before his suicide.

Published on October 10, 2025

2024 LSU Archive
Source: Gus Stark/LSU / Getty

Scott Van Pelt delivered an on-air apology after facing backlash for his response to partner Ryan Clark’s heartfelt remarks surrounding the death of LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy.

Lacy was initially reported to be the cause of a Dec. 2024 car crash that killed 78-year-old Herman Hall in Chackbay, Louisiana.

“In April, just two days before a Louisiana grand jury was scheduled to hear the case, Lacy died by suicide in Houston during a police pursuit. Investigators said he shot himself before crashing his vehicle. He was 24 years old,” Complex reports. 

Recently Lacy’s attorney, Matthew Ory, released footage that appeared to show Lacy’s vehicle some 70 yards away from the accident. Clark, who knew Lacy, claimed the standout wide receiver had been wrongfully accused in the accident and even alleged “that police manipulated evidence.

Van Pelt emphasised his support of Clark’s speech by punctuating it with “Amen.”

On Wednesday, after the Louisiana State Police released more footage of the event that led to the accident, Van Pelt apologized to his audience. 

“Late last week, the attorney for former LSU football player Kyren Lacy released a video challenging the version of events that Louisiana State Police used to cite Lacy in a December auto accident, which claimed the life of 78-year-old Herman Hall,” Van Pelt said during his on-air statement.

The statement continued: “On Tuesday, State Police released video and records defending their initial findings, which alleged that Lacy’s operation of his vehicle created the chain of events that resulted in the crash that claimed Hall’s life. Lacy’s car is seen traveling at a high rate of speed in the wrong lane just prior to the incident. Lacy faced several charges, including felony negligent homicide, but died by suicide days before a grand jury was set to convene — meaning his guilt or innocence will never be determined in a criminal court. The one certainty here is that this was a senseless tragedy in December, magnified by a second life lost in April. I apologize for the incomplete reaction that aired on this show Monday night.”

Lacy declared for the 2025 NFL Draft before his death, he was charged with negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run, and reckless operation following the December crash. 

Police alleged that Lacy was speeding and passing in a no-passing zone when another vehicle swerved to avoid Lacy and collided head-on with a second car, killing Hall. Lacy reportedly fled the scene before police arrived. 

See reactions to Lacy’s untimely passing below.

LSU Football Star Kyren Lacy Dies of Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound After Police Chase
LSU Pro Day
14 photos

