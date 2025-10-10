Subscribe
Television

BLACK WATCH: (9.19.25) ‘Caught Stealing,' ‘Bosch’ & More

BLACK WATCH: (10.10.25) ‘Caught Stealing,’ ‘Bosch’ & More

Published on October 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Fall is here and the days are getting shorter. With the streaming wars also getting hectic — Hulu is about to be a wrap? — making sure you’re viewing options are optimal are just as important as ever.

Our latest batch of Black Watch selections feature Zoë Kravitz’s linking with a thief, respectfully, a The Wire alum and a show that gets its episode title from JAY-Z songs. If you know, you know.

Whether it’s documentaries, cult classic shows, or movies newly introduced to your favorite streaming platform, we’re making sure your watch list features some of the brightest talents the culture has to offer.

Caught Stealing – Amazon Prime

Caught Stealing
Source: Caught Stealing / Caught Stealing

From the mind of Darren Aronofsky, Hank Thompson, played by Austin Butler, finds himself cat-sitting for a neighbor, who turns into a hellish journey when Russian mobsters slide through his Lower East Side apartment. What follows in Caught Stealing is a series of WTF (and slightly outlandish) events with more than enough violence to satisfy any fan of dark, fast-moving comedies. Once you start it, it’s hard not to want to see how the NYC-set movie turns out. Thanks to Zoë Kravitz’s portrayal of Butler’s girlfriend, Regina King’s role as a detective, and appearances by Action Bronson, Liev Schreiber, and Bad Bunny, it’s even easier.

Stream Caught Stealing On Amazon Prime now. —Bruce Goodwin II

Bosch – Prime

Jamie Hector x Bosch
Source: Amazon Studios / Prime

Yes, we know that Bosch concluded its seventh and final season in June 2021, but bear with us. It’s never too late to catch up on this revered police procedural. While actor Titus Welliver no doubt holds it down as the titular character, his partner, Haitian-American Detective Jerome “Jerry” Edgar, as portrayed by Jamie Hector, is just as commanding on the small screen. J. Edgar is on the opposite side of the crime line compared to Marlo from The Wire, which brought him to fame. And’s its a testament to Hector’s acting chops how he makes the character his own, and a fan favorite. Bosch was so good they tapped on a follow-up series, Bosch: Legacy, and more recently, Ballard. Also shout out to the late, great Lance Reddick who has a prominent role in the series. Go down that rabbit hole, trust.

Stream Bosch on Prime right here.—Alvin aqua Blanco

Reasonable Doubt – Hulu

Reasonable Doubt - Hulu
Source: Crystal Power courtesy of Disney / Hulu

Hulu’s Reasonable Doubt is back for Season 3, and Jax Stewart (played by Emayatzy Corinealdi) reminds you that she is still that girl in the courtroom. She’s a boss attorney who’s been bored with the monotony of cases being settled, so she takes on an ex–child star accused of a serious crime. If you’ve watched any season, you know Jax will get to the bottom of it by the end of the alotted episodes. This show will give you everything you need; major drama, mystery, and sexy energy. It has the crime vibes I love, a dope soundtrack (every episode is named after a Hov track…and peep the show titl ), and great storylines you will surely grow to love with each season.

Watch Reasonable Doubt on Hulu. —Alexis Felder

Related Tags

Black Watch

More from Cassius Life

You May Also Like

Geek Out!: The Best Cosplay From Day 1 of NYCC 2025

Hip-Hop Wired
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two

Drake's Defamation Lawsuit Againt UMG Dismissed, Social Media Piles On

Hip-Hop Wired
US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM

Why Is Diddy Trying To Serve His Prison Sentence At FCI Fort Dix In New Jersey?

Global Grind
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - June 11, 2024

One For The Road: Malcolm-Jamal Warner's Final Role On "Murder In A Small Town" To Air On FOX

Global Grind
Trending
Nationwide Double Impact
Sports

From NFL To Financial Freedom: Brandon Copeland Protects What Matters

Nationwide Double Impact
Sports

Brandon Copeland: From Pro Linebacker to Pro Investor, Turning Lessons Into Legacy

Support + Feed 2023 Fall Fundraiser
Crime

d4vd’s Manager Breaks Silence Over Celeste Rivas’ Death

19 Items
Politics

Trump’s Military Doesn’t Want “Beardos” & “Fat Generals,” X Rips The Draft Dodger

.......................................................................... (NCAA Photos Archive)
Sports

Longtime HBCU Coach Abruptly Quits Ahead Of Season Amid Abuse Allegations

Kash Patel House Judiciary 2025
22 Items
Pop Culture

FBI Director Kash Patel Condemns Mourning Of “Terrorist” Assata Shakur, X Spits In His Face

"The Morning Show" Season 4 New York Premiere
15 Items
News

Van Jones Apologizes For “Dead Gaza Babies” Remarks After Getting Called Out By Kyrie Irving & More

US-POLITICS-TRUMP
19 Items
Politics

Trump’s Former Spiritual Advisor Pleads Guilty To Child Sex Abuse, X Searches Hard For MAGA Outrage

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close