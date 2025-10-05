Cassius Approves: Nike Links With Jacquemus, A$AP Rocky Gets Winter Ready With Moncler & More

Source: Nike / NIke

Jacquemus X Nike

Flat-soled sneakers are at peak trendiness, and Nike wants in. They’re joining by way of a Jacquemus link-up, in honor of the sneaker that changed everything for the swoosh: the moon shoe. Debuting back in 1972, when the company was still known as blur ribbon sports, the refreshing take pairs a ruched nylon upper with a gum outsole for a ballet-flare type look. A leather heel counter and swoosh are finished off with that iconic waffle sole, developed by Bill Bowerman from a waffle iron he got as a wedding gift. The Nike x Jacquemus Moon Shoe drops on September 29 and on SNKRS and select Nike retail locations on October 6.

Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo”

Nike digging into its archives to release previously rare grails to the masses is a trend we can get behind. The latest to bless sneaker heads is the Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo,” which initially dropped in 2011 only in Japan. Now, the striking yellow nubuck upper, featuring the Japanese character for 23 (Kanji) on the heel, can be all yours for a fair price of $215. The only difference between the originals is a small piece of outsole’s toe has changed from black to yellow. September 27 can’t come quick enough, we know.

A$AP Rocky x Moncler

ASAP Rocky’s Don’t Be Dumb album is still on ice, but his fashion collabs are steadily dropping. Now he’s taking inspiration from 1970s ski apparel for his collaboration with iconic cold-weather outfitter Moncler. The Moncler Genius collection comprises bubble coats, matching pants, and gloves, all equipped with the Swiss brand’s badge, as well as that of Rocky’s creative agency, AWGE. Rocky’s flashy style is evident in the lava red, electric indigo, and bright emerald color options. Standouts included a puffed polo shirt, a trompe-l’œil puffer T-shirt, and doubled waistbands to imitate boxers. His forthcoming album’s title is also seen throughout, so hopefully that’s a sign that we’ll get a concrete release date.

Carhart X NFL X NCAA

If the iconic New York Yankees fitted (sorry, Boston) is just too commonplace, ‘47 has cooked up something a bit more workman-ready with the help of the workhorse brand itself, Carhartt. The two took ‘47s most popular caps — the hitch, Clean Up, and the trucker— and wrapped them in the Detroit brand’s cotton duck fabric in black, with that C logo on the rear. Select NFL teams get their logos plastered on the front in a low-key black, including the New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers, and Chicago Bears. The NCAA gets some love, too, thanks to lids dedicated to the Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Each hat runs you $40 and can be picked up at ’47’s webstore right now.