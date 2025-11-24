Source: Variety / Getty

Sean “Diddy” Combs seems to be adjusting to life as the most famous inmate at FCI Fort Dix just fine, with images showing him smiling and conversing with others as he serves his time. New images featuring Diddy have also surfaced, showing the mogul at his job at the facility’s media library inside the chapel.

TMZ shared video footage that appears to come from a smartphone or tablet inside FCI Fort Dix, showing Sean “Diddy” Combs in his full prison regalia walking around the media library.

The video shows Combs getting ready to end his day at work, where he hands out religious scriptures and videos to inmates. The video’s quality isn’t the greatest, but one can clearly see that it is the mogul, and his beard shows prominent shades of grey. Combs kept on a brown skullcap the entire time before the video switches. He’s seen speaking with another man, who hands him an object that is hard to make out in the clip.

In another video, Combs is no longer wearing his coat or skullcap as he walks up to another inmate and has what appears to be a pleasant conversation. There is no sound in the video, and it is unknown if Combs was aware that he was being recorded. Among all of the footage that has leaked from Fort Dix, Combs looks to be in great spirits in most of it.

Diddy is currently serving a 50-month sentence for violating the Mann Act and is expected to go free in 2028.

Despite being locked up, he’s still facing additional legal issues from other alleged sexual assault incidents.

Most recently, NBC News reports that a male producer was invited to a LA photo shoot in 2020 where Diddy started watching porn and masturbating under a shirt. He then allegedly exposed himself and asked the man to “finish him off.”

Then, in a second incident he alleged two men dragged him to an undisclosed location where Diddy yelled at him for being a snitch and forced his penis inside of his mouth.

Diddy All Smiles In First Ever Videos From New Jersey Prison was originally published on hiphopwired.com