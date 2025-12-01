‘Diddy: The Reckoning’ Teaser Shows Never-Before-Seen Footage Of An Angry Diddy Days Before Arrest

Source: Netflix / Netflix

The floodgates have opened on documentaries surrounding Diddy’s alleged decades of assault and abuse of power, and 50 Cent is at the forefront of the content.

The rapper announced last week that his Netflix documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning would be released soon, and now the first teaser trailer has arrived.

Clocking in at just over a minute, never-before-seen footage captures Diddy six days before his 2024 arrest in his New York City hotel room. He’s peering out onto the city while on a heated call with his lawyers.

“We have to find somebody that’ll work with us that has dealt in the dirtiest of dirty business,” he says. “We’re losing.”

What follows are clips of his two-faced comeuppance in the industry, his arrest, house raids, dragging Cassie in a hotel hallway, and walking red carpets.

50 Cent debuted the teaser on Good Morning America, which included a more extended clip of the back-and-forth hotel conversation with his legal team.

“Listen to me. I’m going to get off the phone right now, and I am going to let you professionals look at the situation and come back to me with a solution,” a frustrated Diddy says. “No matter what, no matter what nobody said, let’s just… y’all are not working together the right way.”

50 is the executive producer, while Alex Stapleton, the director, tells Netflix how they came about the footage of Diddy after he knew he was already under investigation.

“It came to us. We moved heaven and Earth to keep the filmmaker’s identity confidential. One thing about Sean Combs is that he’s always filming himself, and it’s been an obsession throughout the decades,” she revealed.

There will also be exclusive interviews from former associates, including Danity Kane’s Aubrey O’Day, Diddy Dirty Money’s Kalenna Harper, Erick Sermon, jurors from his case, a former sex worker he allegedly hired, and law enforcement.

Sean Combs: The Reckoning, a four-part series, will release on Netflix tomorrow, Dec. 2.

Diddy is currently serving a 50-month sentence in FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey after he was found guilty of two prostitution charges and found not guilty on the more serious RICO charges.

See social media’s reaction to the teaser below.