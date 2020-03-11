WWE Is Really Close To Signing A Deal With Super Bowl Champ Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski is ready to start knocking the sh*t out of people again.

Sadly the three-time Super Bowl-winning former tight end will not be rejoining the NFL anytime soon, but he’s nearly signed a contract with wrestling giant, WWE.

According to Fox Sports, Gronkowski and the WWE are nearing a deal that could have him competing as soon as March 20 at a Friday Night Smackdown event.

Gronk’s enormous frame and over the top personality suit the wrestling world so it’s not too surprising that he got his first in-ring experience back in 2017. During WrestleMania 33 in San Francisco, he helped his wrestler (and former NFL defensive-end) friend Kojo Rawley take home the bragging rights for winning the Andre the Giant Battle Royal.

Thanks for the invite to the Beach Party @RobGronkowski … maybe you should come to our party in Boston … heard it’s the biggest of the summer. @StephMcMahon pic.twitter.com/eRQ8z0UmQI — Triple H (@TripleH) February 1, 2020

His wrestling ties went even deeper at his recent Beach Party. I mean, who else can get Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and a smiling Bill Belichick in a single photo?

Gronk spoke about the possibility of joining the WWE last August, saying that it could be a goal of his within the next five years. But now it’s clear that that timeline has been moved up.

“I don’t feel like I would be a full-time wrestler, but there is one thing I’m down for and that’s one crazy match,” Gronkowski said. “Practice it for a little bit, go out there – like in a Royal Rumble – go out there, I got my friend in WWE [Rawley], practice and do a full-on WWE match.”

As Gronkowski edges near becoming a full-on wrestler, we just hope he might still be available for the football season once Tom Brady finally makes a decision on what team he’ll be joining during the NFL 2020-21 season.