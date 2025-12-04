Colman Domingo Agrees With You That He’s The Best Dressed Man Of The Year

Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

If you’re rattling off the names of the best-dressed men to walk the red carpet in recent years, the first that probably comes to mind is Colman Domingo.

Every event, gala, or award show, he always comes through with some of the most exciting looks of the season, and during the Fashion Awards 2025 in London, he wasn’t shy about his impeccable fits.

British GQ asked him, “Who in your opinion is the best-dressed person of the year?”

And without missing a beat, he said “Colman Domingo” and immediately began laughing, adding, “I wish I was lying.”

Domingo may hold the title now, but he wants to see other stars make wiser fashion choices and give him a run for his money.

Love Cassius Life? Get more! Join the Cassius Life Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“I’m just saying it because I want my brothers to step up,” he continued. “It doesn’t have to be me every year, but maybe you can try harder.”

The interviewer agrees, saying, “It’s often you. Last time I saw you, it was you.”

Domingo wraps up the quick chat with, “I can’t believe I just said myself, but it’s kind of true though.”

Domingo’s got bragging rights on his fashion taste; after all, he was even the co-chair of the 2025 Met Gala, with its “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” theme.

To walk up those iconic steps, he wore a pleated Valentino floor-length cape, which paid homage to Andre Leon Talley, as it was his accessory of choice.

His look even earned the approval from Anna Wintour when he sent her an early preview of his outfit, and she called it a “work of art.”

The Euphoria actor took the co-chair appointment seriously, saying, “You get a call from Anna Wintour herself, and she really talks you through sort of the responsibility of what she hopes to make and inspire, which is all in support of the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.”

RELATED: Honorary Co-Chair LeBron James Backs Out Of Met Gala, Social Media Calls Him Out