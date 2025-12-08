Trump Blasts Congressman for “Lack of Loyalty” After He Pardoned Him

Source: Alex Wong / Getty

Looks like Donald Trump didn’t pardon Rep. Henry Cuellar and his wife because he believed that the couple had been wrongfully accused in a federal bribery and conspiracy case; apparently, he wanted something in return for his pardon.

After learning that the Texas democrat planned to run for his seat again as a Democrat and wouldn’t be switching parties, Trump took to social media to blast Cuellar for “Such a lack of LOYALTY,” suggesting that the pardon was in exchange for a party flip to help the GOP’s keep their “narrow House majority heading into the 2026 midterm elections,” ABC News reports.

During a television interview after Trump’s social media post, Cuellar said that he considered himself a conservative Democrat willing to work with the administration “to see where we can find common ground.” The congressman added that he had prayed for the president at church that morning “because if the president succeeds, the country succeeds.”

“Federal authorities had charged Cuellar and his wife with accepting thousands of dollars in exchange for the congressman advancing the interests of an Azerbaijan-controlled energy company and a bank in Mexico. Cuellar was accused of agreeing to influence legislation favorable to Azerbaijan and deliver a pro-Azerbaijan speech on the floor of the U.S. House,” ABC News reports.

Cuellar said he was an American, Texan and Democrat, in that order. “I think anybody that puts party before their country is doing a disservice to their country,” he told Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures.

Trump took to his Truth Social platform to claim that Democratic President Joe Biden and his administration brought the charges against Cuellar and that the congressman, by running once more as a Democrat, was continuing to work with “the same RADICAL LEFT” that wanted him and his wife in prison — “And probably still do!”

“Such a lack of LOYALTY, something that Texas Voters, and Henry’s daughters, will not like. Oh’ well, next time, no more Mr. Nice guy!” Trump said.

Trump’s talking about Cuellar’s two daughters successfully petitioning the president to pardon both of their parents, which he did.

“I think the general Democrat Caucus and I, we get along. But they know that I’m an independent voice,” Cuellar said.

Trump is trying to maintain control of Congress at all costs, including a mid-decade gerrymandering scramble playing out across multiple states. The plan is to avoid the difficulties Trump had during his first term when Dems controlled the House.

Cuellar has said that he and his wife were innocent. The couple’s trial had been set to begin in April. Cuellar still faces a House Ethics Committee investigation.

