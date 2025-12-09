Former Memphis Football Player Shot & Killed By Police After Reportedly Pulling Gun

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Former college football player La’Andre Thomas has died after he was shot by police in Georgia last week.

“At the request of the Sandy Springs Police Department, GBI Agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Sandy Springs, GA,” the press release begins. “One man, later identified as LaAndre Marktanne Thomas, age 27, of Jackson, MS, was shot and injured during the incident.”

The Georgia Police Department says it happened on the morning of Dec. 4 when they got a 911 call from a woman who was out walking her dog when a man assaulted her.

Cops were then dispatched to Dunwoody Place, where the caller gave a detailed description of the man and reviewed video footage from nearby security cameras.

Their search began, and they found the man, later identified as 27-year-old Thomas, at a bus station near the 8000 block of Dunwoody Place.

Thomas began interacting with the cops, but things soon turned violent.

“During the conversation, Thomas pulled a handgun from his waistband,” the press release reads. “One officer then shot Thomas, injuring him.”

Afterwards, Thomas was taken to a local hospital, where he was initially reported to be in critical condition. But an update to the news release added that, “LaAndre Marktanne Thomas was pronounced dead at the hospital on December 4, 2025.” His body will now be taken to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The GBI says that no cops were harmed during the shooting and that they’re now conducting an investigation, and once “complete, it will be turned over to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for review.”

Thomas was a dual-threat quarterback coming out of Wingfield High School before getting recruited to Memphis in 2017. While a member of the Memphis Tigers, he had 80 total tackles, two interceptions, and one sack.