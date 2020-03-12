Live Nation Has Reportedly Suspended All Tours Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

It seems life as we know it is being brought to a halt, as Coronavirus sweeps the world.

Most recently, Live Nation has suspended all domestic and international tours, until the end of March at least, several outlets report. “Earlier Thursday (March 12) the company told employees it is recognizing large gatherings around the world are being canceled and the company will be postponing current touring arena shows through the end of the month. Some select shows will play out over the next few days, but the remainder of the concerts will be postponed,” Billboard writes.

According to the site, the global entertainment company has also instructed all of its employees to work remotely instead of going in to the office, adding “On a call, company executive told employees that March is generally a slow month and that Live Nation will re-evaluate the situation at the beginning of April with the goal of resuming touring in May or June. Live Nation is not planning any layoffs and company officials told staff it is well positioned to weather the closure.”

In case you missed it, Coronavirus is causing international panic, as several major events — Coachella, SXSW, the list goes on — have either been canceled or postponed. Thousands of theaters have shut down, causing production companies to postpone the release dates for several films, and even churches have been asked to cancel service.