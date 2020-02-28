Seriously? Some Folks Are Reportedly Avoiding Corona Beer As Fear Of Coronavirus Deepens

People across the globe are worried about the coronavirus, to the point some folks are avoiding all things named “Corona” – including beer. Apparently, there has been some real confusion about whether or not the deadly virus and refreshing beverage are related.

“With paranoia over the coronavirus at an all-time high, Corona Extra beer and its brand has suffered somewhat as a result,” Complex states. “In survey of 737 beer drinkers conducted by 5W Public Relations, four percent said they would stop drinking Corona, while 14 percent said they wouldn’t order the beer at a public venue. 16 percent of those surveyed, however, expressed confusion over whether Corona is related to the virus which originated from Wuhan, China.”

The site goes on to say purchase intent for the brand is the lowest it’s been in two years. Meanwhile, Constellation Brands is speaking up on behalf of its beer, saying in a statement to CNN “Sales of Corona remain very strong and we appreciate the continued support from our fans. Our advertising with Corona is consistent with the campaign we have been running for the last 30 years and is based off strong consumer sentiment.”

The World Health Organization has reportedly raised its risk assessment of Coronavirus to “very high” as of Friday. “WHO officials said their assessment — the highest level short of declaring a global pandemic — doesn’t change the approach countries should take to combat the virus but should serve as a ‘wake up’ and ‘reality check’ for countries to hurry their preparations,” the Washington Post reports.

We’ll keep you posted.