Drake Tells Ebro To “Die Slower P-ssy” In Leaked Instagram DMs, Social Media Jumps In

Drake knows how to hold a grudge, and he’s still being icy towards respected hip hop voices who critiqued him throughout the Kendrick Lamar beef.

Atop that list is Ebro Darden, who, alongside cohosts Peter Rosenberg and Laura Stylez, was recently fired from their gigs as the host of Hot 97’s long-running morning show.

The trio quickly adapted and started their own show independently on YouTube, rebranded as The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show. They kicked off the venture with a bang as Ebro scrolled through his lengthy DMs with Drake over the years and shared a screenshot of a particularly spicy one after the firing.

“Die slower p-ssy,” the first one reads, with an ominous follow-up. “We got some sh-t for u.”

Ebro doesn’t respond with the same vitriol, instead writing, “Relax. You’re salty about losing to Kendrick. You’re not mad at me… Love bro.”

Ebro echoed the same sentiments while talking to his cohosts around the 33-minute mark, claiming, “He’s not mad at me. Why would he be mad at me? Mad at me for what?”

Laura and Rosenberg disagree, saying Drake’s clearly upset with him, with Rosenberg urging Ebro to “do what Drake would do… sue.”

That wasn’t the only way Drake responded to the show’s cancellation. The Instagram account Keep6ixSolid reposted a video of Ebro explaining why he thinks the show ended, and Drake found himself in the comment section, dropping an axe emoji.

Ebro responded to the axe by calling Drake “right-wing,” which is another hot take he and Rosenberg argued about on their new YouTube show.

Rosenberg argued against the right-wing label and continued to take the high road with a more complete response on X, focusing on their shared Jewish heritage.

“It’s behavior like this that has made it impossible for people to defend the wack sh-t that he does …” he wrote. “But happy Hanukkah my one time pal .. I truly wish you well even if you’re celebrating what you believe is our demise (spoiler alert — we’re about to be much bigger now that we won’t be held back by a company that is and has been completely lost ever since they bought the station!).”

