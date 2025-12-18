Trump Ripped For “Presidential Walk of Fame” Plaques Disrespectfully Roasting Biden & Obama

Source: Pool / Getty

Swiftly moving past (and approving of) being told he has an “alcoholic’s personality,” President Trump has found a new way to anger people.

His latest unwarranted update to the White House comes in support of his new Presidential Walk of Fame. Located in the White House colonnade outside the Oval Office are a series of portraits of Trump and presidents past, and since he doesn’t miss a chance to critique his predecessors, there are lengthy plaques under each.

First is a portrait, a photo of Joe Biden’s autopen signature —which Trump judged him for using— and a disrespectful rambling, complete with disinformation.

Referring to him as “Sleepy” and “Crooked” Joe Biden, he calls him “the worst President in American History. Taking office as a result of the most corrupt Election ever seen in the United States.”

What follows are accusations that he fueled record inflation, “abolished” the southern border, and claims his “devastating weakness” led to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Of course, his “humiliating” presidential debate against Trump in 2024 is mentioned as well.

Next up was “Barack Hussein Obama,” who he calls the “first Black President, a community organizer, one-term Senator from Illinois, and one of the most divisive political figures in American History.”

Other references include calling Obamacare the “’Unaffordable’ Care Act” and claiming he “spied on the 2016 Presidential Campaign of Donald J. Trump and presided over the creation of the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax.”

Even George H.W. Bush, his fellow Republican, wasn’t let off easy, saying he “started wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, both of which should not have happened,” and how the recession took place shortly before his term ended.

His next victim was Bill Clinton, and of course, he mentioned that he defeated his wife, Hillary Clinton, in the 2016 presidential election.

Dedicating two plaques to himself, Trump glazed himself the entire time, by touting how he overcame “unprecedented Weaponization of Law Enforcement against him, as well as two assassination attempts, he won all battleground States by millions of votes, was the first Republican in decades to win the Popular Vote, BIG…”

