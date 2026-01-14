Trump Mouths “F-ck You” & Gives Middle Finger To Heckling Factory Worker, Social Media Piles On

Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty

No matter the social media platform you use, the online ridicule of President Donald Trump is always rampant, and sometimes he is (un)lucky enough to have critics give him a piece of their mind in person.

While on a trip through Michigan’s Ford plant to promote American manufacturing, a worker decided to heckle the president while he toured the facility from up above.

TMZ reported a staffer yelled “pedophile protector,” likely in reference to Trump’s friendship with sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, and constantly halting the release of the files related to his case. Along with other notable people, Trump’s name is said to appear in the paperwork, and the House Oversight Committee released previously unseen photos of them together.

Love Cassius Life? Get more! Join the Cassius Life Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

From the video, it appears Trump heard the heckler loud and clear, and can be seen mouthing “f-ck you” and giving him the middle finger as he walks off.

The White House defended Trump’s explicit response, saying it made sense given the allegation hurled at the president.

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung told CBS News that “a lunatic was wildly screaming expletives in a complete fit of rage, and the president gave an appropriate and unambiguous response.”

The staffer didn’t get away unfazed, though. His union, United Auto Workers, told the Michigan Advance that he’s been suspended for an unspecified amount of time. His union has his back, championing his use of free speech and shunning the president’s NSFW response.

“He believes in freedom of speech, a principle we wholeheartedly embrace, and we stand with our membership in protecting their voice on the job,” the union’s statement reads. “The UAW will ensure that our member receives the full protection of all negotiated contract language safeguarding his job and his rights as a union member. Workers should never be subjected to vulgar language or behavior by anyone—including the president of the United States.”

See social media’s reaction to Trump’s latest unfiltered moment below.