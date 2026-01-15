NikeSKIMS Unveils Its 1st Foray Into Footwear With An Updated Air Rift

Source: Nike / NIke

When Nike announced its groundbreaking collaboration with Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS almost a year ago, it promised an expansion in 2026, and they’re already making good on that promise.

The NikeSKIMS imprint is now set to take over the footwear market by adding its own swag to the tabi-toe craze with the NikeSKIMS Rift.

The foundation is Nike’s eclectic Rift silhouette from the ’90s, intentionally named after the split between the big toe and the other four toes, which improves stability and adds a sense of groundedness that can also be attributed to its minimal cushioning.

Performance and usability aside, the product itself comes in a low-to-the-ground, minimalistic package with graceful holes in the upper for a dainty, ballet-like yet sporty offering.

Kardashian’s SKIMS adds a more contemporary feel to the Rifts by trimming the bulk around the rubbery outsole and swapping the typical neoprene body for a netted mesh.

The billionaire saw it as the perfect opportunity to update a ’90s classic 30 years after its debut.

“There’s something so powerful and beautiful about a ballet flat, which is why reimagining the Nike Rift for the first NikeSKIMS sneaker felt perfect,” says Kim Kardashian. “The Rift isn’t just a shoe – it’s a 90s icon that women everywhere have fallen in love with. Together with Nike, we focused on creating a version that feels minimalist, sleek and flattering.”

The updates also include an embossed co-branded logo on the strap and traction treads on the outsole shaped like the “S” from the SKIMS logo.

True to the brand’s DNA, the footwear arrives in SKIMS’ signature earth-toned colorways: black, brown, and light brown.

The NikeSKIMS Rift Mesh drops Jan. 26 in North America across Nike.com, Skims.com, and select retail spots.



A price is yet to be confirmed, but in the meantime, you can get a better look at the collection below.