Lockdown & Chill: Dr. Oz Recommends Smash Sessions To Help Alleviate Tension

We are still in the infancy stage of this shutdown to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. Anxiety and, in some cases, depression could already be setting in. TMZ caught up with Dr. Oz, and he shared some ideas to help during these trying times.

Binging on Netflix and playing video games might not be enough for everyone, especially for those who thrive on social contact during this time of self-isolation. The good doc suggests you partake in more productive measures like “reading or picking up a new language.” BUT If you happened to be hunkered down in the crib with a companion, Dr.Oz suggests that you and bae partake in a good dose of bedroom activity.

