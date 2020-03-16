BREAKING: Idris Elba Announces He Has Tested Positive For Coronavirus

We really need to redo when it comes to 2020.

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita were first celebrities to announce they both tested positive for coronavirus. Today (Mar.16) actor, Idris Elba announced to his fans on social media he has also contracted the virus.

Flanked by his wife, Sabina (who has not been tested), Elba disclosed the shocking information but remained upbeat pointing out he has no symptoms so far. He revealed he got his positive COVID-19 test results after he decided to get tested following being exposed to someone who was infected.

“This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing. No panic.”

Elba testing positive should tell the world even celebrities are very vulnerable to catching the disease. Elba joins Tom and Rita Hanks and Olga Kurylenko who starred in the James Bond movie, Quantum of Solace who shared the news of her positive test results on Instagram urging her followers to “take this seriously.”

“Locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus. I’ve actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and do take this seriously!”

Our thoughts continue to be with Idris, Tom and Rita and everyone else dealing with coronavirus.

