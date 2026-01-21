Subscribe
Close
Style & Fashion

Pharrell & adidas Unveil the $1,000 EVOLUTION Pro Racing Shoe

Pharrell & adidas Unveil the $1,000 EVOLUTION Pro Racing Shoe

Pharrell has reimagined adidas’ Evo Pro 1 into the chunkier, tech-forward Evolution Pro under his Humanrace banner.

Published on January 21, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

adidas and Pharrell's Humanrace EVOLUTION Pro
Source: adidas / adidas

Now that Pharrell has had his way with the VIRGINIA Adistar Jellyfish, he’s momentarily moved on to another adidas silhouette: the Evo Pro 1.

But like the Jellyfish, he’s building upon an already storied model with a heftier, chunkier, more contemporary version, now known as the Evolution Pro.

The core design language remains the same, including an oversized sole and a thin upper composed of lightweight white Monomesh with a set of oversized adidas’ three stripes on the lateral.

Pharrell, as he does with any of his creative endeavors, tinkers with the shoe so it makes more of a statement. And for the Evolution Pro, that means a thicker profile atop a LIGHTSTRIKE PRO foam base and some cool tech updates that are “driven by concept, providing a glimpse of what the future of shoe design can be.”

“Building on the technical advancements and athlete validation of the original EVO PRO 1, this new iteration features a wider sole and haptic; touch-reactive design elements create a new sensory experience, inviting wearers not just to wear the future, but to truly feel it,” reads the press release.

The original Evo Pro 1 was released in 2023 and was billed as adidas’ lightest racing supershoe ever, and was later improved upon in the Evo Pro 2.

Other small touches include the three stripes not being as in-your-face, thanks to a “unique 5D raised dot pattern.” There’s also a Humanrace hit on the collar, topping off what adidas calls “minimalist refinement.”

Design aside, the biggest difference you’ll see between Pharrell’s reinvention and the original design is how much your pockets will be hurting. The original is already a bit high at $500, but the Pharrell stamp of approval will raise the price to a Louis Vuitton-esque $1,000.

The adidas x Humanrace EVOLUTION Pro will see a limited global release, although an exact date hasn’t been announced.

Get a better look at the sneakers below.

adidas and Pharrell's Humanrace EVOLUTION Pro
adidas
adidas and Pharrell's Humanrace EVOLUTION Pro
adidas
adidas and Pharrell's Humanrace EVOLUTION Pro
adidas
adidas and Pharrell's Humanrace EVOLUTION Pro
adidas
adidas and Pharrell's Humanrace EVOLUTION Pro
adidas

Related Tags

adidas

Stories from Our Partners

    More from Cassius Life

    You May Also Like

    ROMANIA-US-CRIME-INTERNET-CELEBRITY-SEXISM

    Andrew Tate & Other Alt-Right Dweebs Caught In 4K Vibing To Kanye West's "Heil Hitler" Song

    Hip-Hop Wired
    2025 Tacos And Tequila Festival

    The King Is Back: T.I. Drops New Music And Reveals Fresh Cut

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Famous Members Of Zeta Phi Beta

    Global Grind
    "Bridgerton" Season 4 Paris World Premiere

    The Cast Of 'Bridgerton' Shine At Season 4 Paris Premiere

    Global Grind

    Cassius Life

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close