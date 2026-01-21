Pharrell & adidas Unveil the $1,000 EVOLUTION Pro Racing Shoe

Source: adidas / adidas

Now that Pharrell has had his way with the VIRGINIA Adistar Jellyfish, he’s momentarily moved on to another adidas silhouette: the Evo Pro 1.

But like the Jellyfish, he’s building upon an already storied model with a heftier, chunkier, more contemporary version, now known as the Evolution Pro.

The core design language remains the same, including an oversized sole and a thin upper composed of lightweight white Monomesh with a set of oversized adidas’ three stripes on the lateral.

Pharrell, as he does with any of his creative endeavors, tinkers with the shoe so it makes more of a statement. And for the Evolution Pro, that means a thicker profile atop a LIGHTSTRIKE PRO foam base and some cool tech updates that are “driven by concept, providing a glimpse of what the future of shoe design can be.”

“Building on the technical advancements and athlete validation of the original EVO PRO 1, this new iteration features a wider sole and haptic; touch-reactive design elements create a new sensory experience, inviting wearers not just to wear the future, but to truly feel it,” reads the press release.

The original Evo Pro 1 was released in 2023 and was billed as adidas’ lightest racing supershoe ever, and was later improved upon in the Evo Pro 2.

Other small touches include the three stripes not being as in-your-face, thanks to a “unique 5D raised dot pattern.” There’s also a Humanrace hit on the collar, topping off what adidas calls “minimalist refinement.”

Design aside, the biggest difference you’ll see between Pharrell’s reinvention and the original design is how much your pockets will be hurting. The original is already a bit high at $500, but the Pharrell stamp of approval will raise the price to a Louis Vuitton-esque $1,000.

The adidas x Humanrace EVOLUTION Pro will see a limited global release, although an exact date hasn’t been announced.

Get a better look at the sneakers below.