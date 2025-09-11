adidas Returns With New Wavy Colorways of Pharrell’s Adistar Jellyfish

Like any brand, adidas is capitalizing on nostalgia.

Retro releases have long been a hit for all the major sportswear brands, but the companies digging into their running vaults have gone mainstream by reaching those outside of the insular sneaker community.

adidas is taking it a step further with the new adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish.

It’s built on the adistar Cushion silhouette, but with Pharrell as the man behind the revamp, it goes in a new fashion-forward direction. It follows the original’s simple, yet plentiful overlays, but revisits the chunky-soled sneaker hype that ran rampant in the late 2010s.

A summery white and orange detailed pair was the inaugural colorway that dropped on August 23, and now, according to noted Kicks Finder, the three stripes have several more colorways in store.

Prior to the shoe’s summer release back in August, the German-born company spoke on how jellyfish directly inspired the sneaker. For starters, that massive midsole “resembles the fluid, floating gills of a jellyfish, while the logo reflects the distinctive shape of the jellyfish itself.”

There’s also a discrete Virginia branding hit on the tongue, which not only pays homage to roots as a Virginia Beach native, but is also the name of his latest creative hub and brand.

The introduction of the new model was accompanied by a campaign featuring divers wearing them in the deep blue sea, with a focus on pushing the boundaries of depth.

“Merging performance heritage with fluid, sculptural design, the Jellyfish sneaker floats between realism, land and sea, street and sculpture, reality and imagination,” reads the press release. “Inspired by vintage dive imagery and the visual language of vintage nature films, the campaign pays tribute to the lives that exist beneath the surface.”

The $300 retail price did have a bit of sticker shock at first, but given StockX’s resale value of $1,000, the complaints have dissipated.

Check out the latest colorways of the adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish below.

1. adidas and Pharrell Williams VIRGINIA adistar Jellyfish Sneakers Source:adidas adidas and Pharrell Williams VIRGINIA adistar Jellyfish Sneakers adidas 2. adidas and Pharrell Williams VIRGINIA adistar Jellyfish Sneakers Source:adidas adidas and Pharrell Williams VIRGINIA adistar Jellyfish Sneakers adidas 3. adidas and Pharrell Williams VIRGINIA adistar Jellyfish Sneakers Source:adidas adidas and Pharrell Williams VIRGINIA adistar Jellyfish Sneakers adidas 4. adidas and Pharrell Williams VIRGINIA adistar Jellyfish Sneakers Source:adidas adidas and Pharrell Williams VIRGINIA adistar Jellyfish Sneakers adidas 5. adidas and Pharrell Williams VIRGINIA adistar Jellyfish Sneakers Source:adidas adidas and Pharrell Williams VIRGINIA adistar Jellyfish Sneakers adidas 6. adidas and Pharrell Williams VIRGINIA adistar Jellyfish Sneakers Source:adidas adidas and Pharrell Williams VIRGINIA adistar Jellyfish Sneakers adidas 7. adidas and Pharrell Williams VIRGINIA adistar Jellyfish Sneakers Source:adidas adidas and Pharrell Williams VIRGINIA adistar Jellyfish Sneakers adidas 8. adidas and Pharrell Williams VIRGINIA adistar Jellyfish Sneakers Source:adidas adidas and Pharrell Williams VIRGINIA adistar Jellyfish Sneakers adidas 9. adidas and Pharrell Williams VIRGINIA adistar Jellyfish Sneakers Source:adidas adidas and Pharrell Williams VIRGINIA adistar Jellyfish Sneakers adidas 10. adidas and Pharrell Williams VIRGINIA adistar Jellyfish Sneakers Source:adidas adidas and Pharrell Williams VIRGINIA adistar Jellyfish Sneakers adidas