Style & Fashion

Louis Vuitton's Entire Fall 2026 Collection

The House Pharrell Built: Louis Vuitton’s Entire Super Clean Fall 2026 Collection

Pharrell unveiled a clean, earth-toned Louis Vuitton menswear collection for fall 2026 at Paris Fashion Week.

Published on January 22, 2026
Paris Fashion Week is underway, and Pharrell was in town to show off what he’s got planned for Louis Vuitton’s men’s division for fall 2026.

The best word to explain the upcoming collection is clean. The aesthetic is comprised of earth tones seen in perfectly baggy tan pants, a golden parka, a brown plaid suit, and trench coats.

Speaking of coats, there are several standouts, including a monogram puffer, a leather bomber with an oversized collar, and, perhaps most striking, one that depicts the greater outdoors.

While some shows thrive on thinking outside the box, Pharrell appears to do what he’s done with his adidas collaborations: take what already works and elevate it to luxe status. 

For instance, take the outfit Pharrell himself wore during the show, pairing flared tan pants with a statement-worthy crocodile-leather bomber jacket.

Of course, LV flexed its handbag muscle too, highlighted by leather totes, suede handhelds, and a reversible Speedy that’s already catching fire on social media.

Outside of the clothing, Pharrell made the show a moment, starting with the construction of a glass house meticulously filled with calming wabi-sabi furniture and light oak, surrounded by a garden.

The structure is called the “DROPHAUS,” and was done in collaboration with the design and architecture firm NOT A HOTEL.

“The prefabricated house concept embodies the collection’s idea of timelessness in architectural form: a vision of future living built on function, savoir-faire and human need,” reads a statement from the brand, according to Elle Decor.

The house’s out-of-the-box thoughtfulness reflects how he approaches all of his designs.

“Free from the inherited rules of any single discipline, he treats fashion, architecture, and sound as open systems to be re-imagined, re-combined, and re-engineered around feeling, function, and cultural resonance,” the brand writes. “The FW26 set reflects Pharrell’s belief that fashion does not exist in isolation, but in constant dialogue with the environments we inhabit.”

He further curated the vibe by bringing many of his famous friends along, like Usher, SZA, Future, and Quavo, while A$AP Rocky’s tracks played in the background.

Get a better look at the entire collection below.

Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton

