LeBron James Crying During Cavs Tribute Fuels Retirement Rumors: “It Very Well Could Be The Last Time”

At 41 years old, in his 23rd year as an NBA player, it’s no secret that LeBron James doesn’t have many games left, and each road game has been treated like it may be his last in that city.

To James, some of those cities are more meaningful than others, especially his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, which made last night’s Lakers-Cavs game all the more bittersweet.

Midway through the first quarter, the Cavs honored James with a tribute video. It parsed through some of his greatest moments, including the legendary Game 5 of the 2007 Eastern Conference Finals, where he put the team on his back and beat the Detroit Pistons 109-107 in double overtime. In the process, he dropped 48 points, including 25 straight, to secure the win at just 22 years old.

Of course, the network had a camera planted squarely on James as he watched the tribute playing on the Jumbotron. He became visibly teary and hid his face in his jersey as he grew more emotional.

After the game, he spoke to the media about what got him in his feelings, and it wasn’t the context of the clip, but remembering to take it all in as his career winds down.

“I think it just comes from just being present. I was just more present today than I’ve been [in past trips to Cleveland],” James said. “[It] definitely got to me a little bit, for sure.”

Much of the post-game presser after the Los Angeles Lakers’ 129-99 loss to the Cavaliers was James focused on the possible finality of the moment, and was James reflecting on the past 20 years.

“Every road arena I’ve been in, I’m just trying to take every moment in because it very well could be the last time. And obviously, it means a little bit more to me personally because I grew up 35 minutes south of here.”

James’ play wasn’t too memorable, only scoring 11 points in the loss, but he did get to see things come full circle as Bronny played the last 8 minutes of the game.

“It was a pretty cool moment for him and for our family. And my mom is here watching her son and her grandson,” LeBron James said. “It’s so cool and surreal that my mom gets to watch her son and her grandson play in the NBA.”

Kobe Bryant popularized the farewell tour, but James hasn’t been too clear about his retirement timeline, even though he knows his age is creeping up on him. Even he’s surprised he’s still balling out, admitting that if you asked him when he first joined the Lakers eight years ago if he’d still be playing, he’d “have said no.”

“I’m still playing this game at a high level, and I still love the process. It’s about how much juice I can squeeze out of this orange. I’m in a battle with Father Time and I’m kind of taking it personal.”

Nike was also along for the meaningful ride, with James lacing up a LeBron 23 inspired by his 2009 LeBron 7 PE.

Cavs player Jaylon Tyson tried to downplay James ‘ impact after the game, saying it was Donovan Mitchell’s city now.

