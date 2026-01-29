Subscribe
Bill Cosby Admitted To Quaalude Prescription To Drug Women

Bill Cosby Reportedly Admitted To Refilling Quaalude Prescription Just To Drug Women

New deposition revelations tied to a decades-old lawsuit have reignited allegations that Bill Cosby drugged women.

Published on January 29, 2026
Bill Cosby On Trial On Three Aggravated Sexual Assault Charges
Source: Pool / Getty

Four years removed from his prison sentence, new revelations are coming to light regarding Bill Cosby’s decades of alleged sexual abuse.

In new filings obtained by TMZ, Cosby admitted to refilling a Quaalude prescription seven times courtesy of a gynecologist he met at his Los Angeles house while hosting a poker game. Under oath, Cosby also reportedly said he specifically wanted the pills to give to women for sex, and never took one himself.

The new information comes from a deposition Cosby sat for after he was accused of rape in a lawsuit by Donna Motsinger.

Her suit went public in 2023, where she alleged he took advantage of her when she was working as a server at a famous California restaurant back in 1972, when they met. He eventually invited her to a show and several other hangouts, then picked her up in a limo and offered her a glass of wine.

Soon after, she felt sick, and Cosby handed her what she thought was an aspirin, which is when she started going in and out of consciousness. In her suit, Motsinger claims she woke up at home only wearing her underwear, claiming she “knew she had been drugged and raped by Bill Cosby.”

Motsinger says she’s suffered “mental, physical, and emotional distress.”

Now, a representative for Bill Cosby has come forward to The Breakfast Club’s Loren Lorosa to refute the notion that the disgraced comedian ever plied women with drugs for sexual purposes.

“The reporting is per usual a distortion based on cherry picked excerpts of a deposition. Not once has Bill Cosby admitted to involuntarily incapacitating anyone,” the rep said. “Quaaludes were the party drug of the 70s. There were literal billboards that advertised the drug; they were consumed like candy. It will be for a jury to decide whether the plaintiff’s story that she took a Quaalude believing it was aspirin is credible.”

Despite the explanation, see how social media is treating Cosby’s latest allegations.

