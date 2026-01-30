Nike Travels The World For The Air Max 95 City Pack Collection

Source:

Nike may have celebrated the 30th anniversary of the Air Max 95 last year, but it’s still coming hard with new iterations of the classic retro runner.

Introducing the Air Max 95 City Pack collection, which pays homage to Seoul, Paris, Hong Kong, and Baltimore.

First is the “Atelier,” which represents Paris in hopes of “redefining the creative hustle” in the city of love by using the sneaker’s layered upper for a gradient look that fades into a black midsole with vibrant blue accents.

Nike then heads overseas to Hong Kong for its boldest offering in the collection. With an upper comprised of reds, greens, and textured orange panels inspired by the Chinese city’s colorful nightlife, which “reflects the city’s own hustle — absorbing and remixing diverse influences to fuel an unstoppable pulse.”

“Hidden in the glow of the Hong Kong night, the continuous exchange and friction of ideas sparks constant inspiration,” reads the press release.

Staying in Asia, Seoul is next with the “Seongsu” colorway, which gets colorblocking from the neighborhood’s “dynamic and evolving” energy. Even the shoe’s black accents and red laces reflect the city’s creativity.

Lastly, Nike heads back home to the states to gift Baltimore, Maryland, its own Air Max 95 by repping the I-95 highway. 95 can be seen on the tongue swapped for the Air Max badge, and the eyelets are outfitted with heavy-duty D-rings commonly reserved for boots. Paired with an all-black upper, you just got another essential to add to your winter-ready roster.

An apparel capsule will round out the collection, which is set to drop on February 7 on SNKRS and select Nike partner retailers.

Get a better look at the Nike Air Max 95 City Pack collection below.