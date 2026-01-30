Subscribe
Close
Style & Fashion

Nike Travels The World For The Air Max 95 City Pack Collection

Nike is releasing the Air Max 95 City Pack, a four-sneaker collection inspired by Paris, Hong Kong, Seoul, and Baltimore, with bold city-driven designs.

Published on January 30, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source:

Nike may have celebrated the 30th anniversary of the Air Max 95 last year, but it’s still coming hard with new iterations of the classic retro runner.

Introducing the Air Max 95 City Pack collection, which pays homage to Seoul, Paris, Hong Kong, and Baltimore.

First is the “Atelier,” which represents Paris in hopes of “redefining the creative hustle” in the city of love by using the sneaker’s layered upper for a gradient look that fades into a black midsole with vibrant blue accents.

Nike then heads overseas to Hong Kong for its boldest offering in the collection. With an upper comprised of reds, greens, and textured orange panels inspired by the Chinese city’s colorful nightlife, which “reflects the city’s own hustle — absorbing and remixing diverse influences to fuel an unstoppable pulse.”

“Hidden in the glow of the Hong Kong night, the continuous exchange and friction of ideas sparks constant inspiration,” reads the press release.

Staying in Asia, Seoul is next with the “Seongsu” colorway, which gets colorblocking from the neighborhood’s “dynamic and evolving” energy. Even the shoe’s black accents and red laces reflect the city’s creativity.

Lastly, Nike heads back home to the states to gift Baltimore, Maryland, its own Air Max 95 by repping the I-95 highway. 95 can be seen on the tongue swapped for the Air Max badge, and the eyelets are outfitted with heavy-duty D-rings commonly reserved for boots. Paired with an all-black upper, you just got another essential to add to your winter-ready roster.

An apparel capsule will round out the collection, which is set to drop on February 7 on SNKRS and select Nike partner retailers.

Get a better look at the Nike Air Max 95 City Pack collection below.

Nike Air Max 95 City Pack Collection
Nike
Nike Air Max 95 City Pack Collection
Nike
Nike Air Max 95 City Pack Collection
Nike
Nike Air Max 95 City Pack Collection
Nike
Nike Air Max 95 City Pack Collection
Nike
Nike Air Max 95 City Pack Collection
Nike
Nike Air Max 95 City Pack Collection
Nike
Nike Air Max 95 City Pack Collection
Nike
Nike Air Max 95 City Pack Collection
Nike
Nike Air Max 95 City Pack Collection
Nike
Nike Air Max 95 City Pack Collection
Nike
Nike Air Max 95 City Pack Collection
Nike
Nike Air Max 95 City Pack Collection
Nike
Nike Air Max 95 City Pack Collection
Nike
Nike Air Max 95 City Pack Collection
Nike
Nike Air Max 95 City Pack Collection
Nike
Nike Air Max 95 City Pack Collection
Nike

Related Tags

air max nike

Stories from Our Partners

    More from Cassius Life

    You May Also Like

    Birthday Bash ATL 2023: T.I., Jadakiss, & Rocko Help Celebrate 50 Years Of Hip-Hop

    Birthday Bash ATL Celebrates 30 Years With T.I. As Headliner

    Hip-Hop Wired
    67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

    Ye AKA Kanye West Inks Deal With Gamma For 'Bully' LP

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Nicki Minaj Flaunts A Trump Gold Card: Fast-Track To U.S. Citizenship

    Global Grind
    Family, children and watching tv together in home for bonding, streaming movies and entertainment with popcorn. Parents, kids and television broadcast with change channel, snack and support for care

    What’s New & Black On Netflix: February 2026

    Global Grind
    Trending
    House To Vote On Release Of Epstein Files
    17 Items
    News  |  By Christopher Smith

    Ghislaine Maxwell Reveals List Of 29 Epstein “Co-Conspirators” As Social Media Begs For The Files

    Comment
    20 Items
    Pop Culture  |  By tonyapendleton

    Daniel Caesar Says Fans Were “100% Right” In Cancelling Him For Defending YesJulz

    Comment
    CRUTCH | Special Screening in NYC
    17 Items
    Pop Culture  |  By Bruce Goodwin II

    Tracy Morgan Ripping Into Unhoused Man Who Asked For Money Ignites Debate

    Comment
    Desi Banks: The Elevation Tour - Atlanta, GA
    16 Items
    Entertainment  |  By Davonta Herring

    Comedian Desi Banks Denies Ties To Mossad Recruitment Ads: Here’s What We Know

    Comment
    "Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir" Los Angeles Premiere
    Pop Culture  |  By Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

    Lizzo Debuts Her Weight Loss on the Pink Carpet — But Hates Her Latest Photos

    Comment

    Cassius Life

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close