Russell Wilson Shuts Down Rumors After He's Named In Epstein Files

Russell Wilson Scrambles Away After He’s Named In Epstein Files: “Not TODAY Satan!”

Russell Wilson denied any connection to Jeffrey Epstein after his name appeared in an email about a private plane.

Published on February 3, 2026
New York Giants v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Source: Ian Maule / Getty

The Epstein files have many rich and famous folks attempting to duck smoke after they’re mentioned, and now it’s touched the sports world.

The latest move by the Department of Justice was to release 3 million more pages, and New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson found himself in the middle of it all.

One of the documents featured an email chain between Epstein and his pilot, Larry Visoki, discussing a private plane that Wilson allegedly wanted to buy and was calling “non-stop.”

However, Wilson was in the middle of negotiating a contract with the Seattle Seahawks, which made the multi-million dollar purchase a bit more complicated.

“Here is the dilemma, according to Russell,” reads the email. “Russell wants to sign his new contract with Seattle SeaHawks before letting the media and his team know that he is Purchasing a Plane, he is concerned it will effect his contract negotiations for some reason??”

It continues, “Russell is asking for a way to lock up the plane until his deal is signed, could be 2 weeks, or 2 months or more. He took many photos and video during the flight, with his Wife or girlfriend Ciara, (she’s a fairly popular singer).”

Wilson knows the connotation of being named alongside convicted child sex offender Epstein, and immediately hopped on social media to stop people from getting the wrong idea.

“NOPE!!! ABSOLUTELY NOT!  Not TODAY satan!” He begins his message.

He adds, “Some Random plane broker tried to sell me a plane. I had no idea whose plane and never bought the plane. Never talked nor Never met the man.”

His publicist further confirmed to the Seattle Times that he has no significant connections to Epstein.

Publicist Stephanie Jones, whose firm represents Wilson, said in an email Sunday afternoon that the NFL veteran “never purchased the aircraft, nor was he aware that any aircraft discussed by third parties had any connection to Epstein.”

In 2022, Wilson did eventually purchase a plane, a 2000 Gulfstream G-IV, which he registered under his Seattle-based West2East 330 LLC.

Social media got a laugh out of Wilson immediately addressing the report. See the reactions below.

