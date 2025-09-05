Trump (Once Again) Calls Epstein Controversy A “Hoax” As Survivors Speak Out

It should surprise absolutely no one that President Donald Trump lacks the self-awareness to understand how bad it makes him look when he continues to refer to the controversy surrounding his perceived relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, especially now that a group of Epstein survivors has held a nationally televised press conference, alongside their attorneys and congressional leaders, urging Congress and the White House to release the full, unedited Epstein files. In fact, Trump didn’t even bother waiting until the conference had ended to metaphorically spit in the survivors’ faces by calling the press conference itself a “Democratic hoax.”

As the survivors were speaking outside the Capitol on Wednesday, a reporter asked Trump if his Justice Department was “protecting any friends or donors.” “So this is a Democrat hoax that never ends,” the president complained. “You know, it reminds me a little of the Kennedy situation. We gave him everything over and over again, more and more and more, and nobody’s ever satisfied.” “But it’s really a Democrat hoax because they’re trying to get people to talk about something that’s totally irrelevant to the success that we’ve had as a nation since I’ve been president,” he continued. “So what they’re trying to do with the Epstein hoax is, get people to talk about that instead of speaking about the tremendous success, like ending seven wars.” “I ended seven wars. Nobody’s going to talk about because they’re going to talk about the Epstein, whatever.” Trump argued that his government had “given thousands of pages of files” about Epstein to Congress. “And I think it’s, I think, really, I think it’s enough because I think we should talk about the greatness of our country and the success that we’re having,” he insisted. “And that’s what I want to talk about. That’s what we should be talking about. Not the Epstein hoax.”

First of all, Trump is, as usual, claiming it’s the fault of Democrats that his economic polices and foreign polices have earned him the lowest approval rating of any previous president at this point in their terms. He keeps talking about the wars he has ended while being as vague and ambiguous as possible about which wars and how he personally ended them, and he keeps lying about economic improvements across the nation as if we can’t see the prices at gas stations and underneath the products at grocery stores.

However, outside of his ever-loyal MAGA cultists, people aren’t buying it, just as they aren’t buying that the president’s constant dismissal of the Epstein files as a “hoax” doesn’t indicate that he’s trying to hide something — and continuing to refer to it as such even as the late billionaire and serial sexual predator’s survivors are on a nationally televised stage pouring their hearts out about their experiences with Epstein and his cohorts.

In fact, while we’re here, let’s talk about the fact that Epstein’s survivors were interrupted during the press conference by a military flyover ordered by — you guessed it — President Donald Trump.

USA Today writes that the “White House said the fighter jets were participating in maneuvers to honor a fallen Polish army pilot killed recently in a training exercise − and to ‘celebrate the special relationship between our two countries.'”

Look, maybe it is just a yuge coincidence that Trump just happened to schedule this flyover just half an hour after the Epstein survivors’ press conference was scheduled to begin, but maybe people would be more willing to believe it was a coincidence if Trump hadn’t spent months fighting tooth and nail to make the entire Epstein debacle disappear from the minds of the American people. Again, the people aren’t buying it, though. In fact, citizens and Democratic leaders alike are all up and down social media condemning the president for continuing to call the Epstein files and the pleas from his survivors for their release a big, fat “hoax.”

