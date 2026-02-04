Subscribe
Pop Culture

Pat Mahomes Sr. Arrested For Allegedly Violating Probation By Drinking

Pat Mahomes Sr. Arrested For Allegedly Violating DWI Probation By Drinking

Patrick Mahomes Sr. was arrested for allegedly violating his probation after his alcohol monitor flagged a New Year’s Eve drinking incident.

Published on February 4, 2026
AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens
Source: Kara Durrette / Getty

If Patrick Mahomes Sr. was partying on New Year’s Eve, it’s come back to haunt him.

According to KLTV, the former MLB player was arrested Feb. 3 and booked into the Smith County Jail in Texas for allegedly drinking alcohol, according to District Attorney Jacob Putman.

Normally, that wouldn’t be a problem, but Mahomes Sr. is on probation and wears an alcohol detection monitor. The ankle piece’s records showed a high reading on Jan. 1, so he had to take urine tests on Jan. 5 and 9. The tests came back negative, but he was promptly arrested at 8:53 a.m. and looks pretty peeved in his mugshot, reports TMZ.

Mahomes is currently in the midst of a five-year probation for a DWI from February 2024 in Texas, and if it’s proven that he failed his probation, he could face 10 years in prison. 

He was arrested just eight days before his son, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Pat Mahomes Jr., and the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

His first DWI was in 2008, and the second came back in 2019 when he was arrested and sentenced to 40 days in prison, with the caveat that he’d serve his sentence only on the weekends.

Pat Mahomes Jr. talked having to deal with his father’s issues on the eve of the Super Bowl during ESPN’s Chiefs Kingdom show. He said he hoped it would inspire his father to change.

“It was during that Super Bowl. It became a story, and so, I had to answer questions about it,” he said. “I think just knowing that it hurt me woke him up to know that like, you can’t keep doing the same things.”

Mahomes Sr. had a similar response, saying, “For him to have to answer questions about me was probably the most embarrassing thing I’ve ever been through in my life. I called him right after and I told him, I said, ‘I’m sorry that it’s taking away from your time and taking away from your focus.’”

The three-time Super Bowl champ, who’s currently rehabbing an ACL, has yet to comment on his father’s latest legal troubles.

See how social media is reacting to his arrest below.

kansas city chiefs Patrick Mahomes Sr.

